How high is your snow pile after the latest storm?
Reports received by the National Weather Service show Emporia and Cottonwood Falls received three inches of snow. But those reports were filed Thursday morning. Light snow didn't end at Emporia Municipal Airport until Thursday night.
The airport recorded 0.06 inches of total precipitation Thursday. Cottonwood Falls had 0.1 inches.
Chase County remained under an advisory Friday morning for snow-covered roads and slick spots. Lyon County was clear.
The Kansas Department of Transportation reported Interstate 35 was partially covered with snow east of Neosho Rapids, and completely covered as drivers approach Johnson County.
Thursday was not a record-setter for snow in this area. Cottonwood Falls recorded six inches on March 10, 1975. It likely fell the day before
If you want to save some of the snow as a memory to bring out in July, do it quickly. Sunshine should moderate the Emporia temperature to 35 degrees Friday, followed by 41 Saturday and 62 Sunday.
But Friday night will be the coldest night in two weeks, with a forecast low of nine.
Forecasters say the next chance for moisture in Emporia will occur Thursday – rain, not snow.
