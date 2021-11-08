First the Future Farmers appeared. Then the school board considered a new place to put them.
The Madison-Virgil Board of Education spent most of Monday night’s meeting on two possible architects for a new agriculture building and weight room, But members decided to delay a decision until their December meeting,
“One of them will roll their sleeves up and go right to work. One of them has a lot more fluff,” one board member said.
The choice is between Alloy Architecture of Wichita and BG Consulting of Emporia. Alloy’s representative touted its record of working primarily with K-12 schools. BG Consulting’s team, which appeared first, talked more in generalities - “laid back,” as one board member put it.
While the board seemed to lean toward Alloy, several members wanted more time to review the finalists – as well as their own plans for the building.
“We don’t have anything for anybody to stand on,” one board member said.
Several members said they won’t want to issue bonds for building construction. But they realize that would mean relying on private donations to raise the money.
“We have some fantastic patrons in this community that could get this financed privately,” one board member said. The setup of the Zoom video conference for the meeting made it hard to tell who was speaking at most times.
Before the presentations, leaders of Madison High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter shared details of their trip to a national conference in Indianapolis. Madison sent 34 students to the convention during the last week of October.
In other business Monday night, the USD 386 board:
- Discussed last week’s election, in which two write-in candidates tied with four votes each. After the vote is canvassed next week, both people will be asked if they want to serve. If both do, a special election will be called.
- Accepted a financial audit report. Board leaders said it shows “no issues at all.”
- Agreed to let Superintendent Stephen Jowers begin negotiations with teachers on the 2022-2023 calendar. Jowers hopes to have it ready for board approval at its December meeting.
- Heard an update from Jowers on in-school meals. He hopes Madison will be able to serve two hot meals a day to students by the start of 2022.
- Hired a new bus driver and school nurse, while accepting the resignation of head trap shooting coach Latham Wiggins.
- Approved a proposed senior class trip to the Florida Gulf coast, flying to and from Pensacola. Class leaders say they have $9,183 on hand for the trip, but need to raise more.
Read more about the meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.