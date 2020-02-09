Family Promise of the Flint Hills presented a call to action of service for homeless members of the community Sunday at First United Methodist Church.
Family Promise was established to work in helping this vulnerable population. There was music, scripture reading and a congregational sing.
Doug Epp, Chairman of Family Promise of the Flint Hills, gave the closing thoughts and a prayer.
