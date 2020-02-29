No matter how festive or celebratory a person chooses to make it, the vast majority of the population knows what it’s like to go through the yearly birthday routine of cake, presents and well wishes.
But what if your “true” birthday came only once every four years?
That’s the reality for locals Patricia Tunks-Jones and Laura Schwinn, who both hold the distinction of being Leap Day babies. Born in 1956, Tunks-Jones turns “16” today, while Schwinn — born in 1980 — will become the ripe, old age of “10.”
“I was born in Portland, Oregon, as the youngest of six kids,” Tunks-Jones, who works as a paraeducator at Riverside Elementary, said. “At that time, hospital staff actually made it a pretty big deal. They gave my parents extra formula and water to take home, and local stores partnered to give Leap Year babies all sorts of different shoes and clothes, so that worked out great for us.”
“It was a little unique in my family because my great grandma had the same birthday,” said Schwinn, a communications teacher at Emporia High School. “She was born on Feb. 29, 1896. So, it was kind of something that turned into a family tradition, you could say. I was born on what was technically her 20th birthday, so I maybe made for a bit more exciting gift than usual.”
Both women said that — other than the novelty — their unique birthdays had done little to affect their year-to-year celebrations much. However, both recalled running into issues on their 21st birthdays.
“I usually celebrated on the 28th along with the other members of my family,” Schwinn said. “Really, the only time I couldn’t celebrate much was when I turned 21. It’s a big birthday for obvious reasons, but they wouldn’t let me do much because, technically, my birthday is the day after Feb. 28. So to buy any drinks, I had to wait until March 1.”
“I remember going out after I turned 21 ready for my first experience with what I thought was the adult world.” Tunks-Jones added. “I vividly remember the girl behind the counter saying, ‘Uh, this isn’t a date. There’s no way you’re 21.’ I told her I was, and that the Leap Year came every four years. She said, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll get my manager and we’ll see if you can stay here or not.’ Long story short, he was able to verify my claims. Still, it was quite a shock to her, and it really hasn’t been too uncommon to see people forget over the years.”
Having worked out some of the preliminary kinks over the years, both Tunks-Jones and Schwinn are looking forward to celebrating this weekend with both their blood-related and school-based families.
“On Leap Years, my friends would celebrate along with me in school when we had the chance, but my mother always said it made more sense to celebrate March 1 on any other year,” Tunks-Jones said. “As I got into my teenage years, I would go out to places like Dairy Queen and throw my own celebrations, so it became a situation where I basically had two birthdays every year. As I’ve gotten older, my kids and the kids I’m with at school have always done it on March 1, too. We kind of play a math game with it, and a lot of them are really surprised when I tell them I’m not too much older than they are, so that’ll be fun to do again this year.”
“On the last Leap Day, my cousin and his wife had a baby named Vivian,” Schwinn said. “So, I’ll be helping her celebrate her first true birthday this weekend. That makes three of us in the family now, so maybe it’s a streak that will keep going over time. Most people aren’t able to remember anything from their first birthday, so that’ll be a great memory to share together.”
