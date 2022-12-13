It's Olpe's turn for a walk-through, when the Southern Lyon County school board meets Wednesday evening.
The board will tour the high school and elementary school facilities, as they did last month in Hartford.
That will come near the end of a business session which will include a review of the proposed calendar for next term. The agenda indicates there could also be an update on the grant for USD 252 to receive four electric school buses.
The district's “crisis plan” also is on the agenda. The board voted in August to purchase a SafeDefend biometric security system which can issue alerts by swiping a fingerprint.
Discussion also is scheduled on the combined SLC baseball and softball programs.
The USD 252 meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the business classroom at Olpe High School.
