The Community Building at Swope Park in Cottonwood Falls is the site for the annual Statehood Ball, as we celebrate the state’s admission into the Union. 1861 formal attire is appreciated, but not required.
Come early for beginner and refresher instructions at 7 p.m. Dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Pianist Dakota Bennett will grace the crowd with a selection of period jigs, reels, waltzes and marches. Master of ceremonies, Derrick Doty, will be prompting the dances and guiding us through the steps.
Admission is $8 for adults, teens $4, 12 and under free with adult.
