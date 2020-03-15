The All-Lyon County League and All-Flint Hills League Teams were named over the weekend, recognizing 68 student-athletes from the area and region.
Three members of the state qualifying Olpe girls were among the First-Team All-Lyon County honorees. Junior Marley Heins was the sole unanimous selection, while senior Neleh Davis and junior Macy SMith were also among the first-team recognition. They were joined by Hartford senior Bailey Darbyshire and Waverly junior Sara McWilliams atop the list.
Burlingame saw two on the second team, sophomore Daelyn Winters and junior Emmy Punches. Olpe junior Maya Bishop, Lebo sophomore Abby Peek and Waverly senior Megan Foster rounded out the runners up.
Honorable mention went to Madison freshman Yolaine Luthi, Southern Coffey County senior Reed Szambecki and Olpe junior Hattie Fisher.
There were three unanimous selections atop the LCL Boys team as Lebo junior Devan McEwen was joined by Madison teammates Chase Harrison and Drew Stutesman among the league’s best.
Lebo senior Drew Ott and Olpe sophomore Damon Redeker also were named on the first team.
Olpe junior Jordan Barnard was a second-team honoree, along with Madison junior Ryan Wolgram, Marais des Cygnes Valley senior Koby Vanderpool, Waverly senior Jolon Lacy and Burlingame sophomore Trever Quaney.
Hartford’s Cody Thomas, Lebo’s Andrew Bailey and Landon Grimmett, Olpe’s Derek Hoelting, Waverly’s Weston Patterson, Madison’s Brome Rayburn and Burlingame’s Kade Kline all received honorable mention.
The Northern Heights boys had two among the first-team award-winners in the Flint Hills League. Seniors Tee Preisner and Cameron Heiman led the Wildcats to an 18-win season to earn top-team honors in the league, Heiman being recognized unanimously. Council Grove sophomore Koen Hula, Lyndon junior Miles Kitselman and Mission Valley senior Jake Benortham also earned first-team recognition.
Second-team awards went to Council Grove’s Hadyn Bieling and Kellen Marshall as well as Lyndon’s Toby Miller and Luke Detwiler, Osage City’s Dylan Shaffer and Mission Valley’s Dayton Logan.
Honorable mention included Chase County’s Cory Johnson and Owen Eidman, Central Heights’ Jarod Crawford and Bralen Bowker, Lyndon’s Darian Massey, Mission Valley’s Will Blythe, Osage City’s Landon Boss and Shane Orender and West Franklin’s Cade Fischer.
On the girls’ side, seniors Makenzie Higgs of Chase County and Khylee Massey from Northern Heights were both unanimous first-team selections. Council Grove’s Abbi Good, as well as Osage City’s Hayden Serna and Taylin Kirkpatrick were also atop the league’s honors.
Northern Heights’ Caleigh Smart was among the second-team honors handed out, as well as West Franklin’s Brooke Flory, Mission Valley’s Megan Deters, Lyndon’s Brooke Addleman and Central Heights’ Abby Brown.
Chase County sophomore Kaylee Simpson, Council Grove senior Shyanne Allen and Mission Valley senior Hope Martin all received honorable mention accolades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.