Sixteen University of Kansas School of Pharmacy students made a stop at Haag Pharmacy, 1400 W. 12th Ave., Tuesday morning on their three-day tour of independent community pharmacies across Kansas.
Dean Ronald Ragan and Senior Associate Dean Gene Hotchkiss believe the best way for students to learn about the field they are interested in is through firsthand observation and practice. This tour supplements students’ active work in pharmacies as part of their education program, too.
“Independent pharmacy practice is more than a career path; it’s a rich and rewarding lifestyle,” Hotchkiss regularly reminds the students.
What independent community pharmacies have that corporate pharmacies generally do not offer, Hotchkiss said, is prestige within the community, the satisfaction and efficiency of being able to make decisions and deal with problems firsthand and the ability to offer the services the owner(s) wants. Haag Pharmacy uniquely offers diabetic shoes, immunizations and compounding, among many other services.
Some of the students who participated in the tour in past years now own their own independent, community pharmacies, which these students will tour, adding fun and motivating factors to the tour. Amber Haag, owner of Haag Pharmacy, is one of those students.
“I think it’s a great learning experience hearing from the owner and what it’s like to own a pharmacy,” pharmacy student Vincent Tabares said.
Tabares said one thing he will take away from Haag’s tour is how she wanted to own an independent community pharmacy in order to have control over the services and practices.
“I think that’s one of the benefits of having an independent pharmacy — you have more control and can do what you want without having to go up any corporate chains,” Tabares said. “I think that’s probably the biggest thing for me that I love about independent pharmacies, is the control.”
Haag led a question-and-answer session and led the students through the pharmacy, showing them the closed- and open-door services within the pharmacy. She explained the different services offered, emphasizing the importance of one-on-one consultations, as well as some aspects of being a pharmacy owner that students may not have previously considered, such as marketing.
“I think it’s truly an opportunity to be able to own your own business and take care of patients the way that you know they need to be taken care of,” Ragan said, adding that each and every patient receives undivided attention. That kind of care helps build a relationship with the community.
One surprise Tabares and his peer, Emerencia Ashu, shared was how big Haag Pharmacy is. Some of the students in the group did their pre-pharmacy program at Emporia State University, or were familiar with the area in another respects, whereas others had never been to Emporia before.
Tabares and Ashu do not currently work in independent community pharmacies and were interested in seeing the differences between all of the pharmacies on the tour, especially as future options for residency and career pursuits.
“I’m trying to get all of these opportunities and trying to expose myself and learn as much as I can — you never know,” Ashu said.
Ashu said visiting these pharmacies added a different perspective to what she was accustomed.
Overall, Hotchkiss said he wants students to look for a career they will really enjoy, and the independent community pharmacy practice is a way to “know you’re making a difference to the people in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.