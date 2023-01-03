Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 12.07.15 PM.png

Steven Iverson is part of possibly the only practicing law firm in Council Grove.

A Council Grove attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts stemming largely from a late-night pursuit of a city council member with a semi-tractor.

Steven Iverson, 36, admitted to all parts of an “amended complaint” which his attorney and a special prosecutor negotiated for several months.

EmporiaRocks

He is showing humility by showing up in court? Really?

