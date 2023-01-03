A Council Grove attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts stemming largely from a late-night pursuit of a city council member with a semi-tractor.
Steven Iverson, 36, admitted to all parts of an “amended complaint” which his attorney and a special prosecutor negotiated for several months.
Iverson had been charged with four felonies, including two of aggravated assault, for his actions which began on a Saturday night in July 2020.
But in Tuesday's plea, every count was a misdemeanor: two of assault, one each of interference with a law enforcement officer, interference with the judicial process, intimidation of a witness or victim and reckless driving.
Iverson also pleaded guilty to two counts in a separate case from last September: driving under the influence and improper driving on a laned roadway.
“He had psyched himself up to be ready for sentencing today,” defense attorney Thomas Lemon told a Morris County judge.
But that did not happen. Judge Susan Robson, hearing the case for the first time, scheduled Iverson's sentencing for Friday, February 17.
“I want a records check. And I want to give the victims time to fill out any kind of statements that they wish to do,” Robson explained. She also wants to see a pre-sentencing investigation.
Lemon emphasized Iverson's humility in appearing in a courtroom where he normally defends other people.
“He'll take what's coming to him. He'll do that when the court's ready,” Lemon said.
A Morris County Sheriff's Deputy said Iverson started a “road rage incident” by parking a semi at k-4 and k-177 in Alta Vista.
Council Grove city council member Keith Wessel and his wife passed him while heading home from dinner in Alma. Deputy Alex Wooden said Iverson then pursued the couple's Jeep at high speed, sounding its air horns.
The deputy's affidavit said Iverson met with Wessel in November 2020 and claimed to a passenger in the semi while someone else was driving. Yet days later, Iverson told the deputy he was never in the semi at all.
After the presumed driver was arrested, Iverson offered him “$5,000 cash” to get the case dismissed.
The dismissal happened, but in a way that backfired on Iverson. The original suspect reported the offer to his attorney, which led to the charges being dropped.
Special Prosecutor Ashley McGee from Lyon County filed a new complaint accusing Iverson, which led to his arrest last June.
McGee took over the case after then-Morris County Attorney Laura Viar passed the case along to avoid potential ethics issues.
Viar became a Morris County Magistrate Judge Sunday with the retirement of Judge Margaret White. Robson presided at Tuesday's hearing because of that transition.
Iverson has performed legal work in Morris and Dickinson County since his arrest. Viar has told The Gazette she believes Iverson and his wife are the only practicing attorneys in Morris County.
He is showing humility by showing up in court? Really?
