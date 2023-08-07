The Emporia Gazette
COUNCIL GROVE — A community is mourning after the death of a Morris County teenager Sunday morning.
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office received a notification through the Life Alert 360 mobile phone app at approximately 10:55 a.m. Sunday for a possible car crash near 1800 Road and Z Avenue.
According to the sheriff’s office, a Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the accident location. Upon arrival, deputies observed that a 2003 Chevy S10 pick-up truck had veered off the road, colliding with a concrete bridge rail. The driver was identified as Kolter L. Litke, a 15-year-old from Council Grove.
The Deputy immediately initiated CPR, and he was transported to the Morris County Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He was pronounced deceased at the Morris County Hospital.
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a thorough investigation of the accident. Deputies believe Litke was traveling eastbound on Z Avenue when he left the roadway.
