A man accused of attempted murder in Lyon County was found incompetent to stand trial at a Tuesday hearing.
Chief Judge Jeffry Larson ruled that Phillip Trump, 38, should spend a maximum 90 days in treatment at Larned State Hospital.
Trump is charged with trying to kill Cheryl Jones of Cottonwood Falls Wednesday, August 31. He's also charged with three counts of battery against law enforcement officers.
Details on the case were not available Tuesday. An affidavit taken by Emporia Police during Trump's arrest was sealed by Lyon County prosecutors.
Trump appeared at Tuesday's hearing via Zoom, after CrossWinds conducted a competency examination on him. He did not appear at an October court hearing “due to personal safety issues,” according to a document signed by Larson.
Prosecutors have submitted a possible aggravated battery count, as an alternative to a current attempted first-degree murder count.
Pending transfer to Larned, Trump is held in the Lyon County Jail on $500,000 cash bond.
