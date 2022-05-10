A car rolled through a Kansas Turnpike service area early Tuesday and struck two other vehicles, injuring at least one person.
A Kansas Highway Patrol report said an Impala drove through the Matfield Green plaza parking lot around 4:50 a.m. Driver Tiffany Mason, 39, of Wichita, was taken to a Wichita medical center with “suspected minor” injures, the report said.
One of the vehicles struck by Mason was a pickup truck. That driver, Jacob Martinez, 23, of Costa Mesa, California, refused treatment for minor injuries.
The other driver caught in the incident, Michael McQueeny, 55, of Overland Park, was not hurt.
More details of what led to the collisions were not released. But troopers say Mason's car and Martinez's truck were left “not functional.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.