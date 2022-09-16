This weekend may be a lot like last weekend in the Emporia area: wet on Saturday, sunny on Sunday.
The National Weather Service advised Friday that parts of Chase and Lyon Counties are in a level one “marginal” zone for severe storms Saturday. The boundary line is slightly northwest of Emporia.
The storms could produce quarter-size hail and 60 mile-per-hour winds.
Emporia has a modest chance of rain through 1 p.m. Friday. But the sun should break through for the Olpe High School homecoming parade in mid-afternoon.
There's also a 30% chance of showers for Emporia State's home football game Saturday afternoon.
After the rain moves through, the temperature is expected to soar. In fact, the NWS brought out the phrase “heat index” for the first time in weeks.
“Record high temperatures are expected Sunday through Tuesday,” an advisory said, with air temperatures around 98 and the heat index approaching 105.
Thursday's high at Emporia Municipal Airport was 87, which was six degrees above normal for mid-September. But record highs set in the mid-1950s could be at risk early next week.
