Severe storm map - 9/16/22

This map shows a level one "marginal" risk for severe storms Saturday northwest of Emporia. General rain is expected in the city.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

This weekend may be a lot like last weekend in the Emporia area: wet on Saturday, sunny on Sunday.

The National Weather Service advised Friday that parts of Chase and Lyon Counties are in a level one “marginal” zone for severe storms Saturday. The boundary line is slightly northwest of Emporia.

