Right when it seemed safe to break out the sunglasses and celebrate the start of summer, Lyon and Chase Counties came under a new flood warning Thursday.
Minor flooding is possible on both the Cottonwood and Neosho Rivers from Thursday afternoon through Sunday afternoon, an advisory from the National Weather Service in Topeka said.
The Cottonwood stood at 16 feet one miles south of Emporia Thursday morning. That's four feet below flood stage. But it's forecast reach 22.6 feet by midday Friday.
Flooding is possible first in Chase County. The Cottonwood is expected to reach flood stage Thursday night, but not climb above it. The same situation is expected at Plymouth Friday morning. The flood warnings there expire Friday evening.
The Neosho River is expected to climb 0.8 feet above flood stage at Neosho Rapids by Friday evening. Both rivers should crest at that point, then fall Saturday.
A few roads already were blocked southwest of Emporia Thursday as a precaution. They were Road 150 west of the Kansas Turnpike, along with Road 155 and Road 160 south of Merrick.
The flood warnings are due to days of rain in the Emporia area. A recording station three miles northwest of Emporia had exactly one inch of rain Wednesday, while the airport had 0.7 inches.
A delayed report from Cottonwood Falls showed 0.45 inches of rain there Wednesday morning, and 0.77 inches over two days. Madison had 0.53 inches Wednesday morning, and a two-day total of 1.33 inches.
Yet the rain pattern is expected to end by noon Thursday, with sunshine forecast throughout the holiday weekend. A comfortable Friday high of 78 degrees will increase to the high 80s Sunday and Monday.
