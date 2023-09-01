BURLINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, along with Coffey County commissioners and leadership from Secure Semiconductor Manufacturing, broke ground on a new 30,000 square foot facility Friday afternoon. The facility will be located just north of the Coffey County Airport on U.S. Highway 75.

SSM is a microelectronics manufacturer who will primarily supply semiconductor components for EMP Shield and other semiconductor manufacturers across the United States as part of a $1.9 billion investment that includes a partnership with Flint Hills Technical College and area high schools to provide the necessary training for potential employees. Gov. Laura Kelly announced the project in February.

jamesbordonaro
jamesbordonaro

While the CHIPS Act was bipartisan, the story should have noted that the initiative was provided by President Biden and that our local congressman, Jake LaTurner, and nearly 90% of House Republicans voted against the bill. To his credit, Sen. Moran joined the Democratic majority in the Senate in voting for the CHIPS Act.

Mark W.

Thank you President Biden and Democrats for bringing advanced computer chip manufacturing back to the USA. My question is whether Senator Moran voted for this legislation?

