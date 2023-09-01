BURLINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, along with Coffey County commissioners and leadership from Secure Semiconductor Manufacturing, broke ground on a new 30,000 square foot facility Friday afternoon. The facility will be located just north of the Coffey County Airport on U.S. Highway 75.
SSM is a microelectronics manufacturer who will primarily supply semiconductor components for EMP Shield and other semiconductor manufacturers across the United States as part of a $1.9 billion investment that includes a partnership with Flint Hills Technical College and area high schools to provide the necessary training for potential employees. Gov. Laura Kelly announced the project in February.
SSM’s $20 million investment into the region is projected to create 64 jobs, and along with producing semiconductor components, the company will also provide rapid prototyping for other manufacturers across both U.S. defense and private sector applications.
“We’ve been through a lot with COVID and we’ve seen what happens when our supply chain is some place outside the United States, said Moran, during his keynote speech. “We’ve paid a price for that.”
Moran said the project is a win for Coffey County and the State of Kansas, as well as the families that will raise their childrens in the region.
“Economic development and job growth in Kansas matters every place in our state, but especially when it happens in a rural place, it’s even more special,” he said. “Part of my job is to do everything I can to make sure that rural Kansas has a future, and the efforts by local folks, county commissioners and economic development, make the difference.”
EMP Shield plans to have four production lines operating in approximately 235,000 square feet of facilities in the new industrial park that will produce thousands of chips per week. Its suppliers will manufacture necessary components and prepare the final products for delivery. The facility will create more than 1,200 jobs averaging $66,000 annually.
SSM is one of the five Kentucky-based companies planning to locate manufacturing facilities in Kansas as part of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors Act. SSM will produce capacitors, printed circuit boards and wiring boards which are integral components of semiconductors. Advanced prototyping and assembly will also take place at the facility.
SSM CEO Bart Massey said the SSM team was looking forward to growing in the Coffey County community, and being part of the community.
“We’re going to be here, so feel free to come and talk to any of these folks,” he said. “There’s a lot of different expertise here.”
Massey told The Gazette that SSM is already working with a small facility in Kansas thanks to EMP Sheild.
“It’s not just about us, but their vision has been part of the reason we came to Kansas,” he said. “We’re working in a facility they have and we’re going to be setting up lines as this is being built.”
The goal, Massey said, is to have the Burlington facility operational by June 2024 with an official groundbreaking set for the end of this month. He credited FLMST Capital Management Group Chairman Chris Stiles, a former military drone pilot, with much of the design work ahead.
“You’ve got some really great people coming to your area and we’re going to be training great people from here to help us out to do this for national security and for a secure supply chain,” Massey said.
Massey also emphasized the desire for hiring local workers.
“This is a project in Kansas and we want to stay in the area,” he said, adding that SSM was actively taking applications.
Another way to stay local is by working with FHTC. Donna Farler Roark, vice president of Hazard Community & Technical College in Hazard, Ky., said SSM was impressed with FHTC’s industrial engineering program.
“We will be looking for students that have recently come out of [that program], or if we have folks that are interested and want to get into that program, we’ll wait on them to get some additional training and get them through our pipeline,” she said, adding that the hope was they would move up the ladder fairly quickly.
During a stop at FHTC before the groundbreaking ceremony, Moran said the partnership between the technical college and EMP Shield was an important component of the project.
“For the companies to be successful after groundbreaking, it’s all about having motivated and trained workforce and Kansas is poised, in my view, for significant growth,” Moran said. “ ... Rural and regional communities are poised for growth. If we can have a workforce that can meet the needs of the businesses who are interested in a different place of doing business than the coast of the country.”
FHTC President Caron Daugherty said the partnership showed the importance of investing in local communities, where students come out with jobs that grant them a living wage right off the bat.
“These are programs that students take because they know they are going to have very low higher education debt, they are going to have high return on that,” she said. “So they may have $3,000 or $4,000 in debt, they walk out of here with that $55,000 or $60,000 job and that’s easily manageable in a year or two and it’s not hanging over their head.”
The EMP Shield project came together shortly after the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act was signed into law in Aug. 2022. The bipartisan legislation called for every aspect of computer chip production to be brought back to the United States — specifically into rural areas of the Midwest.
Additional stipulations include private-public partnerships as well as the involvement of higher education institutions.
(2) comments
While the CHIPS Act was bipartisan, the story should have noted that the initiative was provided by President Biden and that our local congressman, Jake LaTurner, and nearly 90% of House Republicans voted against the bill. To his credit, Sen. Moran joined the Democratic majority in the Senate in voting for the CHIPS Act.
Thank you President Biden and Democrats for bringing advanced computer chip manufacturing back to the USA. My question is whether Senator Moran voted for this legislation?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.