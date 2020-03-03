Emporia At the Table Initiative members officially kicked off a month-long slate of events Monday evening during the group’s March to End Hunger opening reception at the Emporia Public Library.
Founded in Sept. 2019, EAT is a collaborative and interdisciplinary effort housed at Emporia State University that aims to address food insecurity both on campus and in the Emporia community. According to statistics from feedingamerica.org, approximately 13.5 percent of all Lyon County residents experienced food insecurity as recently as 2017. The percentage is even higher for children, with an estimated 19.1 percent of the county’s youngest population group being classified as food insecure.
“The initiative was started by myself, Professor Rebecca Rodriguez-Carey and Blythe Eddy with the Center for Student Involvement,” ESU Associate Professor of Communication and Theater Jasmine Linabary said. “We really knew that food security was a pressing concern in the community. For me, it kind of all came to a head when I had a student who was in my office crying because she literally had to make a choice between buying textbooks or getting herself food. I decided that just wasn’t OK.”
Running from March 2 until April 4, "Confronting Food Insecurity," an exhibit about what hunger may look like in the Emporia community will be on display at the library. The exhibit features work by ESU students as well as contributions from local organizations hoping to bring awareness to an unfortunately widespread problem.
“It’s important to know about how widespread food insecurity is, because it could be affecting someone right next you who is too afraid to say something,” Linabary said. “We often don’t know who is food insecure in our lives because it’s usually something that’s kind of stigmatized or brushed under the rug. So, part of what we’re trying to do is make it OK to discuss the topic. If people can own their experiences, feel OK talking about them and know that somebody is going to listen, then that makes it much easier to get people the help they need.”
Other EAT partners during this month of education and action include Corky's Cupboard, Emporia Farmers Market, Healthier Lyon County, ESU University Libraries and Archives and the ESU Student Wellness Center. A detailed schedule of events can be accessed online at sites.google.com/g.emporia.edu/emporia-at-the-table/events or through the EAT Initiative’s Facebook page, @EATInitiative. Guests are encouraged to drop off non-perishable donations during each event, which will go to Emporia High School's Spartan Stop and Corky's Cupboard.
“Along with all of our events, people should know that we’re also running a food drive throughout the month,” Linabary said. “They can bring their donations [to the Emporia Public Library] or to the William Allen White Library on campus for now, but we’ll probably get some other locations up and running, too, so people should stay aware and feel free to reach out if they have any questions.”
