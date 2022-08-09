The Lyon County Fair held Mutton Bustin’ and Buck Rumble & Roll Tuesday evening.
The crowd was packed and rumbled with excitement. Children aged three to six started the night off by trying to ride and hold on to a sheep for six seconds. Thirty seven children were listed to compete however approximately three backed out during the event.
After Mutton Bustin,’ the Buck Rumble & Roll show commenced. It opened with a prayer and a presentation of the American flag.
For the bull-riding rounds of the show, 12 riders competed for the championship belt buckle trophy. Most of the riders are Kansans, and two riders were from Iowa. 22-year-old Luke Mast from Hutchison, Kansas was the winner of the bull riding section.
The event also held a freestyle bull fighter competition. Eight bull fighters competed for the winning title. The fighters traveled from many states; Kansas, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Kentucky. Dekavis Jordan from Madill, Oklahoma won second place and the grand champion title went to 21-year-old Chance Moorman from Lytle, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.