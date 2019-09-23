The cornerstone of the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center stood up to the tests of being “square, level and plumb” Saturday.
Once the implements had deemed the center to be true, it was blessed with vessels of grain, wine and oil to complete the Dedication and Consecration Ceremony by the Kansas Masons.
“Thank you for allowing us to come and do this,” said Dale Morrow, Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kansas to a crowd gathered for the ceremony in the atrium of Visser Hall. “This is one of the most enjoyable things we get to do as Masons. As this ceremony is seeped in tradition, it connects us to our past.”
In 2016, a $4 million gift from the Kansas Masonic Foundation’s Building Kansas Campaign created the Kansas Masonic Literary Center.
Aimed to transform the lives of more than 50,000 children throughout Kansas by 2026, the KMLC’s goals are to provide service and support with three foundational pillars: service for schools, teachers and students across Kansas; service for families and communities at the KMLC; and research for the betterment of literacy development.
The center officially opened its doors in Jan. 2017. Director of the KMLC Dennis Kear said in the less than three years since its opening, the center and its programs have already impacted 29,000 young people in Kansas.
Some of those initiatives which have been felt locally were highlighted during the ceremony.
Randee Kallas, a student at ESU’s The Teachers College, shared her experience working at a Literacy Camp at Riverside Elementary in Emporia. Not only did the program help the primarily first- and second-graders with whom she was working on their reading, but it also made a difference for her as she prepares for life after college.
“It made a big impact on me thinking I can be a teacher,” she said. “I want to thank the literacy center for providing an opportunity for students who might not otherwise be able to participate in a program like this.”
Next, Theresa Whalen of Lebo spoke about her and her daughter Chloe’s experience with the reading assessments provided through the KMLC.
Chloe Whalen took the assessment and worked with Kear on her reading and comprehension.
“Within an hour we were seeing results,” Theresa said. “That was a huge confidence builder for Chloe. She was so excited when she brought back her first comprehension quiz from school and she got an ‘A’ on it.”
The Target School and Book Giveaway program through the KMLC identifies schools with a high rate of poverty, a high percentage of students who speak English as a second language and that have performed poorly on state assessments. One of those schools was Logan Avenue Elementary in Emporia.
Logan Avenue Principal Jessica Griffin said her school does serve an adverse population, with a free and reduced lunch rate of 91 percent. Many of the students are dealing with poverty and have adverse situations with which to deal in their family lives.
Due to a grant from the KMLC, teachers at the school have been able to work with coaches on ways to improve literacy within the student population. The funds have helped pay for substitutes so teachers can continue in ongoing professional development. There are plans to extend those initiatives in the area of project-based learning.
KMLC also had a book giveaway at the school, giving each student at Logan Avenue a book to take home.
“I’m excited to share that our third-graders scored at or above the state average on their reading assessments,” Griffin said. “I don’t think that would be possible without the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center.”
Through the KMLC’s Read to Succeed initiative, 35 volunteers went into Timmerman Elementary in Emporia to read to and, more importantly, listen to children who are behind in reading.
Joe Endres and his wife, Susan, were among those volunteers. One of the students with whom they worked, Rylan McClure, was also on hand for the ceremony; and Joe remarked on the progress he saw Rylan make during their meetings.
“The best part of the whole deal was that I got hooked up with Rylan,” Joe Endres said. “I had a good job with Rylan. All I had to do was sit down, open up a book and let him read. He got better and better. He’s a smart kid, that’s for sure.”
Tasia Markowitz, assistant director of the KMLC, spoke on the now three-year tradition of Literacy Week in Kansas, which was started by the organization. This year, a “Spirit Week”-themed initiative was added via social media where students were given a prompt for each day’s reading.
“We want to continue to engage students throughout Kansas through what we do with Literacy Week,” Markowitz said.
Chris Collins of the Mason Community Daylight Lodge spoke about the work being done at Wichita’s Hyde Elementary. Through the KMLC, 140 students were given a book to read when they left for the holiday break during last school year. When they returned, 110 of them had completed the book.
“There are 4 million reasons that the students of Kansas are going to be better readers,” ESU President Allison Garrett said in her closing remarks.
“We are grateful for your generosity and what it will mean for the students of Kansas going forward.”
The content of the books the students are reading? They read children’s books at their reading level, from the library. I’m a volunteer that listens to several students read, and know the books are chosen according to reading level, and interest.
The reason I am concerned is a video by Dr. Stan Montieth The Brotherhood of Darkness YouTube.
I do not question that students will be better readers, but I question the content. Can the public sample the content?
