Travis Sullivan and his dog, Nena, have plenty to howl about these days.
The pair worked together to take first place at the Bird Hunters United National Championships at Remington Ranch in Independence last month. He also took fourth place in the amateur division with Lottie, a German pointer.
“I’m pretty excited,” Sullivan said. “I was pretty shocked. There was definitely some tough competition. It’s humbling, and I don’t take it lightly. You never know how many you’re going to get.”
Sullivan has been taking part in bird hunting competitions since 2015. He had previously taken second place with a different dog in 2016, but this was the first top finish for he and Nena, a 3-year-old Braque du Bourbonnais.
To reach nationals, Sullivan had to qualify among the top 30 open pointing shooters in the country. He and his friend, Brandon Kahn, attend as many competitions as possible throughout the year, including 14 in 2019.
Once at the national competition, each of the top 30 hunters goes through two rounds during which three birds are set in a 5 — 8-acre field at different distances. With the hunter in a blind, the dog must hold a point on each bird for at least six seconds before flushing it out and up in the air. Once the bird is down, the dog retrieves it. All of this is timed.
In the first round, Nena and Sullivan got through all three birds in just 15 minutes, 34 seconds.
“She had a good showing all weekend,” Sullivan said.
In doing so, the duo had to contend with some varying weather conditions, as well. He said on Friday, the first day of competition, it was raining all day. Saturday turned cold before it warmed up for a nice final round on Sunday.
Through it all, he was proud of how Nena performed. She also won her amateur championship this year, awarded to dogs with two event wins and 20 championship points. Championship points are earned by placing in the top three in an event — five points for first, three for second and one for third.
“She was on all weekend,” Sullivan said. “She did really well all three days.”
A lot of work goes into being able to compete against — let alone beat — the best bird dogs in the nation. Though Sullivan doesn’t train his own dogs, he said he and Kahn buy quail to practice and keep the dogs in shape. The run them six days per week, and swim them in the summer when the weather is hot.
Of course, they also hunt as often as possible during the season.
It is only the dogs who have to remain sharp and in shape.
Sullivan said he and Kahn shoot at least once per week during the off-season. They also watch and study other hunters who have had success at Bird Hunters United competitions.
“It takes dedication,” Sullivan said. “We go to about every trial that we can. That helps build trust with our dogs and keeps us working with the dogs.”
He said the whole crew puts on “thousands” of miles per year traveling to competitions and hunts. That includes time away from the family, for which he thanks his wife for allowing him.
In the end, it’s worth it when the hard work pays off.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Sullivan said. “You definitely get a rush when that bird goes up.”
