Professional athletes and coaches have them in their contracts. Now they could be coming to Northern Heights High School.
A report submitted for this week's USD 251 school board meeting says incentives are being considered to reward students for good behavior.
“We are looking at possibly a reward afternoon for students that have no missing assignments and passing all classes on the last afternoon of the first semester,” Principal David Watkins wrote.
He added the Northern Heights staff is in “preliminary discussions” about incentive programs. More talk is planned during an in-service day before the start of spring semester on Wednesday, January 4.
Watkins said other areas where incentives could be offered include attendance, tardiness and student character.
“We still have work to do on culture and cultivating an atmosphere of doing the right things,” Watkins wrote.
Teachers could receive incentives as well. Watkins said he hopes the in-service meeting will offer ideas for “what we can do for each other to keep us going strong.”
When the USD 251 board meets Wednesday night, the track at Northern Heights will be back on the agenda.
Superintendent Robert Blair admitted during the November meeting that no bids were submitted for the work. Now he has one. McConnell and Associates of North Kansas City, Mo. offers to replace the track for $18,000.
The North Lyon County School Board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Americus.
