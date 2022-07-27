One person is hurt after a dump truck filled with gravel tipped over in Reading Wednesday morning.
First responders were called to K-170 and Franklin Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. Early reports indicate the driver has head injuries.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 12:21 pm
One person is hurt after a dump truck filled with gravel tipped over in Reading Wednesday morning.
First responders were called to K-170 and Franklin Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. Early reports indicate the driver has head injuries.
Flaggers from the Kansas Department of Transportation are in the area to assist with traffic. The gravel apparently has not spilled onto the road.
This story will be updated for further developments.
