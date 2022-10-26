dog-in-leaves-sm.jpeg

Flea and tick prevention for dogs and cats is important year-round — even when temperatures start to cool, according to Kansas State University veterinarian Susan Nelson.

 Courtesy photo/

Even after Monday's rain, part of the Emporia area remains in a fire hazard zone.

“Breezy conditions and relative humidity values as low as 25% will lead to a very high grassland fire danger,” the National Weather Service advised from Wichita Wednesday morning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.