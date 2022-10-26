Even after Monday's rain, part of the Emporia area remains in a fire hazard zone.
“Breezy conditions and relative humidity values as low as 25% will lead to a very high grassland fire danger,” the National Weather Service advised from Wichita Wednesday morning.
The advisory area for Wednesday afternoon included Chase and Greenwood Counties, but not Lyon County.
More rain reports arrived from Monday's showers. Stations northwest and east-southeast of Emporia received between 0.89-1.07 inches of rain. Madison saw 1.03 inches.
But Cottonwood Falls had less, reporting 0.75 inches over two days. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.66 inches.
The chance for rain in Emporia Thursday is going down. The NWS now puts it at 20% during the afternoon and evening, with most of the moisture staying in north-central Kansas
Tuesday's temperatures were more normal for late October. Emporia's high was 62 degrees, after a morning low of 43. Cottonwood Falls only reached 52.
