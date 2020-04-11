Emporia Public Schools kicked off its online learning platform last week, combining technology, hands-on activities and virtual classrooms.
As students and educators continue to adapt to the new landscape of education, parents may be wondering how best to support their children throughout the day.
Pat Forsythe, a teacher at Emporia Christian School who homeschooled her children, said that while the rest of the school year may have been thrown for a loop, it doesn't mean that parents and their students will not be able to weather the storm — save for a few growing pains along the way.
"These are unique times," Forsythe said. "This isn't what my kids did. We knew what we were getting into."
One of the best ways to support your students through virtual learning, she said, is to find out exactly what their teachers' expectations are. As a teacher leading classes through online learning herself right now, Forsythe said the teachers will appreciate parent involvement and interest in their children's success.
"If you don't know what their expectations are, you can't meet them," she said. "What are the teachers expecting? Do the kids have stuff they need to be working on every day? What do they need to be turning in for grades? Normally, parents expect the teachers to be on top of everything, but the way it's set up now — you really should set up a schedule so you can keep your family things straight and keep their school things straight. It's about finding a new routine, because that old routine you had when they were going to a school building every day? It's not the same."
While each school district has designed its own distance learning platform, the Kansas State Department of Education laid out a set of guidelines for educational time limits for each grade. The time limits include homework and classroom participation and instruction. With those guidelines in mind, Forsythe said parents should not feel bad about their kids needing to take a break.
"If you get up and your kid is having a terrible day, don't waste your time trying to make them do what they aren't willing to do," she said. "If you do, it will just be a battle for them and a battle for you and it will just be unpleasant for everybody. It's OK to throw things aside and say, 'Let's just get outside.'"
Forsythe encourage parents to spend some time connecting with their kids doing fun activities together. It's important to remember that these are stressful and uncertain times, and children need all of the support and guidance they can get from their loved ones.
"If they aren't able to focus, don't try to make them," she said. "Just try to reassure them that things are OK."
For younger children, Mobilizing Literacy Liaison Jodi Case said there are a lot of activities that can be done at home to help facilitate and promote learning. Many of them, she said, can be done using items found around the home.
Things like reading aloud and using funny voices can have an enormous impact on a young learner. Even the simple act of having the child repeat back a sentence from a book will help them learn to read.
"[You can] use rhyming books or nursery rhymes," Case said. "Ask the child to complete the rhyme: 'Jack and Jill went up the ____.' Make rhymes with your child’s name — 'Jodi, Zodi.' Help your child find letters in their name in a book, count words in the sentence, count letters on each page of the book."
Other activities can be singing the alphabet song but changing the tune to other favorite nursery rhymes such as Old MacDonald Had a Farm or Mary Had A Little Lamb.
Another way to help kids learn is using rhythm.
"You make a rhythm using claps, snaps, knee slaps, floor slaps, stomps and have your child repeat the rhythm," Case said. "Start out very simple and build upon it. Listen to some fun songs and move to the beat of the music. Play fast and slow songs. See if you have something they can wave in the air, — dishtowels, scarves — while they are moving and grooving."
For children who are practicing letter writing, there are a few neat ways to practice without using a pencil and paper. Case said kids always enjoy using their fingers or sticks to write in salt, flour, jello, shaving cream, sand and mud — both inside and outside. Just grab a cookie sheet, pan or plate and don't be afraid to get a little messy.
Overall, it's about keeping a positive and understanding environment — especially for younger children who may not understand what is going on.
"Be loving, understanding, resilient as best as you can," Case said. "Kids are watching us and will respond in a more positive manner if we can model that for them. Recognize that adults and kids are no different. We need to feel loved, embraced, acknowledged and reassured that we are all going to be OK. This is a big, abrupt change for all of us. Socializing is going to be on hold, so take this opportunity to bond more, relish moments with your family and embrace it. Use these moments as teachable moments."
Case seconded Forsythe's recommendation for establishing a daily routine.
"Try to set up a schedule or routine that is doable for your family," she said. "Post that routine and make you and your family accountable. Even include meal times, bed times and wake up times. We all need down time, but an active mind and body is best for all of us. Let kids brainstorm and help make a list of things to do, bucket lists, read aloud, games, crafts, and then do them. Check them off the list and choose something else."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.