If you think Emporia broke low temperature records Thursday, think again.
The “high” at Emporia Municipal Airport Thursday was set at midnight, before the winter blast hit in force. It was 33 degrees. In 1998, Emporia only rose to 14.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you think Emporia broke low temperature records Thursday, think again.
The “high” at Emporia Municipal Airport Thursday was set at midnight, before the winter blast hit in force. It was 33 degrees. In 1998, Emporia only rose to 14.
The Thursday low was -5 at late-morning, after the cold front passed. That was above the record low of -8 set on December 22, 2000. The airport keeps records from 1950.
Cottonwood Falls fell to -4 Thursday. But that city had a -22 day on December 22, 1989.
Yet Friday already is a record-breaker in Emporia. The lowest low for the date had been zero, recorded in 2013. The airport temperature dropped to -4 early Friday.
The coldest high recorded on December 23 is 16, also from 2013. That could be shattered as well, as the forecast high Friday is 10.
The airport had a top wind gust Thursday of 44 miles per hour, which led to a lowest wind chill of -30 at mid-morning. The wind chill stayed in the -25 range after that.
A wind chill warning remained in the Emporia area, but only through 1 p.m. Friday. A “wind chill advisory” will be in place from 6 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday.
The wind chill may not return to zero or higher until midday Saturday, as northwest winds still could gust as high as 35 miles per hour.
Cottonwood Falls had two inches of snow from the storm. So did a recording station three miles northwest of Emporia. The main Wichita airport reported three inches.
But the Emporia airport only recorded 0.01 inches of precipitation, reflecting less snow.
The concern now is that wind gusts could cause dangerous drifting of snow. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center even raised the possibility Thursday of a small “snownado.”
The only unexpected road closings in Lyon County Friday morning were at Road 160 and Road S, along with the area of Road 255 and Road Y near Reading.
Another concern is water lines breaking due to the cold. An Emporia Fire Department crew dealt with a broken sprinkler head Friday morning at Good's Cash Saver on West U.S. 50. A battalion chief said the damage was minimal.
The next seven days are forecast to be sunny. But the rewarming will be slow, with high of 20 Saturday and 26 Sunday. Emporia might reach the freezing point Monday, with Tuesday more likely.
Don't break out the beach towels yet, but highs in the middle of the next week are expected to be in the mid-50s.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.