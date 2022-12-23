Wind chill map - 12/23/22

This map shows the coldest projected wind chill readings Friday night. That would be an improvement for Emporia over the -30 which occurred Thursday morning.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Wichita

If you think Emporia broke low temperature records Thursday, think again.

The “high” at Emporia Municipal Airport Thursday was set at midnight, before the winter blast hit in force. It was 33 degrees. In 1998, Emporia only rose to 14.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.