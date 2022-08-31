It appears Emporia will end August a bit below normal for rainfall.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 3.25 inches of August rain as of Tuesday. With no rain likely Wednesday, it will finish the month about a half-inch below normal.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It appears Emporia will end August a bit below normal for rainfall.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 3.25 inches of August rain as of Tuesday. With no rain likely Wednesday, it will finish the month about a half-inch below normal.
Cottonwood Falls will be closer, but still below normal. That rain gauge has added 4.17 inches of rain this month.
But Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve will beat the average by about an inch. It’s received 4.57 inches of rain.
Emporia also entered Wednesday 3.1 degrees above the average temperature for August. The high has reached 100 degrees eight times, after only hitting it once in August 2021 and not at all in August from 2017 to 2020.
No 100-degree days are expected in Emporia through the Labor Day weekend. The highs should be in the lower 90s through Saturday, then cool a bit to the upper 80s.
The only chance for rain ahead comes Friday afternoon and evening. That chance is no higher than 30%.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.