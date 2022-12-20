As the winter storm dubbed “Elliott” by The Weather Channel approaches, state officials are emphasizing the importance of having emergency supplies, even at home.
The Adjutant General's Office advised Monday that a home emergency kit should include a battery-operated radio, flashlight and extra batteries, extra blankets and warm clothing, nonperishable food, high-energy snacks, and drinking water, at least one gallon per person per day, for a minimum of three days.
A kit in the car or truck should have jumper cables, flares or a reflective triangle, an ice scraper, a car cell phone charger, a blanket, a map, and cat litter or sand to improve tire traction.
Emporia Municipal Airport and Cottonwood Falls ended Monday with 0.04 inches of light rain. But a few inches of snow now appear likely by the end of the week.
The entire area is under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday. The National Weather Service rates Emporia at a 73% chance for at least two inches of snow, with a 23% chance for at least four inches.
The latest projections indicate the snow should move through quickly, between midnight and noon. But the wind behind a cold front will make things even worse.
Gusts in Emporia could reach 48 miles per hour, sending wind chills down to -33 Friday morning. Occasional blowing snow also will be an issue for travelers.
The Thursday and Friday forecast highs in Emporia are only seven above zero. Three nights of below-zero temperatures are expected, dropping to -10 Thursday night.
Given all that, Tuesday and Wednesday are good days to get ready. Tuesday should be sunny, but below freezing at 27. Wednesday will have more clouds with a high of 37.
And remember, it could always be worse. Tuesday marks the anniversary of a 1989 winter storm which pushed the wind chill in Minot, North Dakota down to -81.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.