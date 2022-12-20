4" snow projections - 12.20.22

This map shows the chances for at least four inches of snow by Friday. Emporia is projected to receive two to three inches, followed by bitter cold.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

As the winter storm dubbed “Elliott” by The Weather Channel approaches, state officials are emphasizing the importance of having emergency supplies, even at home.

The Adjutant General's Office advised Monday that a home emergency kit should include a battery-operated radio, flashlight and extra batteries, extra blankets and warm clothing, nonperishable food, high-energy snacks, and drinking water, at least one gallon per person per day, for a minimum of three days.

