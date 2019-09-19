On Tuesday, North Lyon County Elementary received the Civic Advocacy Network award.
The Civic Advocacy Network was established by the Kansas State Department of Education in order to recognize schools that actively involve students in civic engagement opportunities and to help collect exemplary civic engagement practices to share with schools across the state. The ultimate goal of CAN is to promote civic engagement as part of all pre-K-12 students’ experiences.
Schools that meet the award criteria (Six Proven Practices of Effective Civic Learning) receive one of two designations — School of Excellence or School of Promising Practice. NLC Elementary was awarded the designation of School of Excellence. Schools named as Schools of Excellence are a part of CAN for three years. At the end of the three-year period, each school must reapply.
During the 2018-2019 school year, NLC Elementary empowered students in grades K-8 to become actively engaged citizens in their local communities.
The newly-offered elective class for students in grades 6-8 known as the Civic Action Training Squad allowed students to focus on community-based projects that required them to become not only informed citizens, but ones that also spoke up and acted to make a positive impact on their community.
CATS student-led projects included raising awareness and funds for the Never Let Go Fund — a Lyon County foundation that supports families affected by childhood cancer; care packages for military troops, and a local blood drive.
“To me, Civic Engagement means getting to help the community I live in in different ways,” eighth-grader Austin Woodrow said. “Helping with the blood drive and knowing I was helping to save lives was such a good feeling.”
Lower elementary K-5 teachers and students focused on the importance of community partnerships. The kindergarten classes worked on a project-based learning that required students to develop and create their own community. Students visited the local fire department, city offices and park as well as invited guest speakers to share the importance of community resources before constructing their own communities.
“I liked that we got to visit the fire department and walk around town,” kindergartner Meredith Lang said. “I liked that we got to build our own town.”
NLC fifth-graders worked throughout the school year with various community partners and volunteered numerous hours of community service.
“I really enjoyed working with the church and helping stock the food pantry,” sixth-grader TJ Dean said. “I felt like I was doing something to give back to our community.”
NLC Elementary looks forward to continuing to promote the importance of civic engagement during the 2019-2020 school year.
