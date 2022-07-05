An excessive heat warning is no laughing matter. It could be a matter of life and death.
KAKE-TV reported a Dodge City High School wrestler died Sunday from heat stroke. Details on the death of Damian Mendez were not available.
Lyon County is under a heat warning until 9 p.m. Thursday, as hot temperatures and high humidity increase the potential for heat related illnesses, an advisory from the National Weather Service said early Tuesday.
The potential trouble includes not only heat stroke, but cramps and exhaustion.
Chase County is not under a warning, but a heat advisory.
The heat index in Emporia could reach 106 degrees Tuesday afternoon, followed by 105 Wednesday and Thursday.
The only hope for a break is a chance for heat-induced thunderstorms Wednesday-Friday afternoons.
Admire received a four-inch dumping Saturday afternoon, while Cottonwood Falls reported 1.58 inches for the day. A location five miles west of Reading had 1.7 inches during the early morning.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a high temperature of 95 Monday, two degrees short of the hottest day this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.