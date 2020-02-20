This may not be New Orleans, but that doesn’t mean Emporians can’t celebrate Mardi Gras.
The public is invited to attend a Mardi Gras Gala from 5 - 9 p.m. Saturday at the Emporia History Center, to not only celebrate the holiday, but support the history center.
Money raised will be used to help fund temporary and traveling exhibits relevant to Lyon County, as well as educational programming at the center.
“Although it is a ‘gala,’ it is not a formal affair,” History Center Director Greg Jordan said. “This will be the most ‘ungala’ gala around. Come dressed in purple, gold and green if you wish. This event will be the bee’s knees, so come dressed as you please.”
The event will include carnival games, cajun cuisine, live music and a silent auction.
Some items guests can bid on include: KU cowboy boots, antique butter churns, a Greg Jordan sunflower photograph, a piece of stained glass from Kenyon Hall and much more.
The gala was inspired by a similar event held by the Near East Committee at the Broadview Hotel in 1928, Jordan said.
“The Near East Committee was an organization that raised funds to send to developing countries,” he said. “The original event offered frankfurters, bottled Coca-Cola, ice cream, doughnuts, party favors, a live orchestra, vaudeville acts and plenty of dancing.”
Although Saturday’s fundraiser event will not include vaudeville acts and dancing, they will be serving bottled Coca-Cola, hot dogs and feature live music as a nod to the 1928 party, Jordan said.
At the gala, guests will have a chance to check out the reset second floor exhibit hall at the history center and get a peek at a temporary exhibit focused on the 19th Amendment, entitled, “Fight for Our Right: The 19th and Beyond.”
Gala tickets are $30 each or 2 for $50. They can be purchased at the door, 711 Commercial St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.