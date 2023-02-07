Public school class days do not begin with open prayers, but one school district’s board meetings soon could.
The agenda for Wednesday’s USD 251 meeting includes a “prayer discussion.” The agenda is not more specific, but the superintendent said Friday it’s based on a suggestion from Board President Matt Horton.
“At our last meeting, one of the board members brought up if the other board members would be interested in having a prayer prior to the meeting,” Superintendent Robert Blair said.
A request for comment from Horton was not returned by our deadline.
Blair noted “a lot of governing bodies” have prayers at the beginning of meetings. The U.S. Congress and Kansas Legislature do.
But Emporia and Southern Lyon County school board meetings do not. Neither do the Emporia City Commission nor Lyon County Commission.
The prayer rules for public school days are restricted, based on a 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
“Any kid can pray during a school day that wants to, but the school can’t be involved in that,” Blair explained.
Kansas law currently allows optional “periods of silence” at the start of each school day, as long as they are not “conducted as a religious exercise.”
The USD 251 Facebook feed has included events involving faith-based student groups, such as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Another agenda item for North Lyon County’s board next week is the security alert system that’s had a bumpy start in Southern Lyon County.
SafeDefend, based in Johnson County, is scheduled for a presentation. The system was discussed during the December meeting as well.
Blair said the thumbprint-reading system could reduce response time for law enforcement to reach schools north of Emporia.
SafeDefend came under review at a January meeting of the USD 252 board, because of “miscommunication” from an incident in Neosho Rapids and an accidental activation in Olpe.
The North Lyon County board also is expected to vote on an academic calendar for next term. It has two proposals to consider.
Both plans would begin next school year Wednesday, Aug. 23. They also would begin daily classes five minutes earlier at the elementary school, at 8:05 a.m. The current dismissal time of 3:35 p.m. would remain.
The only difference in the proposals is when to schedule a winter in-service day in 2024: Wednesday, Jan. 3 or Monday, Feb. 19. Students would be off on both days in either case.
The USD 251 board meeting begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Americus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.