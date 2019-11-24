Emporia State University concluded International Education Week with a showcase of student talent during Friday night's International Culture Show in the Memorial Union Ballroom.
Produced by international students and hosted by the Office of International Education, the show featured students from five continents and more than 20 countries sharing their cultures and their passions on stage.
While many students attended to support their friends, Dean of International Education Mark Daly was delighted to see so many members of the Emporia community at the performance.
“It's great to see so many non-ESU people here,” he said. “We wanted to share with ESU and the whole community a little bit of the world right here in Lyon County.”
The standing room only crowd enjoyed a K-Pop dance performance, songs from Bolivia, China, Mexico, Kenya and Paraguay, a traditional Chinese dance, a Bollywood dance routine, a fashion show with traditional clothing from 10 countries and a taekwondo demonstration.
Kushi Ghanchi, a pre-med student from India, performed two popular Indian dances with her cousin, Khalid. For her, the event was about more than her performance.
“Tonight was about a lot of cultures coming together and showing how diverse ESU is,” she said.
Khalid Ghanchi was riding the adrenaline rush of performing on stage, but he was even more excited about the K-Pop dancers.
“The K-Pop performance was amazing,” he said “I'm such a fan of theirs now.”
K-Pop originated in South Korea and has spread around the world to become a global phenomenon.
The ESU troupe of K-Pop dancers is itself a testament to the music's global appeal: the 10 dancers hail from South Korea, Japan, Mexico and the Philippines.
Graduate student Joselyne Terrazas, from Bolivia, helped organize the evening to give students a venue to celebrate their cultures and share their interests.
“We really wanted everyone to share a little about their passions and culture,” she said. “We don't have a lot of opportunities to sing and dance here, so this was a chance to do that and get to know each other better by sharing what we love.”
