For the first time in four years, Unbound Gravel will go through Madison.
Race director Ben Sachs revealed some details of the 2022 bicycle race course to the Madison City Council Monday night, as he won permission to close several roads on Saturday, June 4.
“The last couple of years, we've gone up north – into Wabaunsee County and Morris County,” Sachs said. “This year, we'd like to come back and show off Greenwood County.”
But several main streets in Madison will be closed as parking lots on race day. That disappointed Council member Nick Cherry, who cast the only vote against the proposal.
“Everybody I've talked to about this race - people are either leaving town or talking about they can't get out of their driveways,” Cherry told the Zoom meeting from his home. “From a city perspective, I don't support it.”
Cherry also is concerned that the city might be required to provide unpaid items. One example mentioned during the meeting was a special dumpster for water bottles and other trash.
Sachs responded by saying the bike race will have “a pretty significant economic impact” from a large number of visitors.
But Cherry said most of that traffic from prior years was “pack in, and you pack out,” with little purchasing inside Madison at places such as Casey's General Store and Dollar General.
“I would like to see some more money coming in,” Cherry added.
Council President Earl Murphy said most riders and teams will start with a full pack of supplies.
“They're pretty well supplied when they get here,” Murphy said.
But Mayor Paul Dean said the convenience store usually sells out of vital items on race day.
Downtown Madison will be the third checkpoint on the course, which will leave Emporia at 6 a.m. toward Eureka. It was the first checkpoint in the past, but Sachs is concerned too many riders will overwhelm the town.
“By removing the first (checkpoint) in Madison for the 200-mile riders, we split up the busy times between the 100 mile in the morning and 200 mile in the afternoon,” a statement to Council said.
Sachs presented maps showing a route heading east past the city lake, then turning north and west into town.
Madison will be mile 64 on the 100-mile course and mile 164 on the 200-mile course. The XL riders also will pass through Madison, at mile 312 out of 350.
First-year Council member Jennifer Boles suggested Unbound Gravel consider off-street parking, such as a grassy area near the public library. But Sachs was concerned about mud affecting gravel fans.
“You never know about the weather,” Sachs said. “I don't like to plan on those types of things... they could tear up your grass.”
Sachs expects a record number of entries for Unbound Gravel, with 1,300 riders on the 100-mile course and 1,400 attempting the 200-miler.
Read more about Monday night's meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
