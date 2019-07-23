Emporians met Tuesday morning at the Trusler Business Center to continue the public discussion about the proposed bond for Emporia Public Schools.
This was the third of four town hall meetings regarding the bond; the last scheduled meeting is 6 p.m. July 31 at Emporia High School.
Superintendent Kevin Case presented an overview of the bond components, including background information on the district facilities needs assessment process, common themes from the board of education, responses to the needs assessment, the bond financial plan and the next steps of the bond issue process.
After the needs assessment, which illustrated about $120 million in facility needs, the district extracted priorities, cutting the cost to $78 million. The $78 million includes inflation rates for costs of materials and labor.
The bond would increase the mill levy by 2.9, totaling 12.186 with the existing bond and interest mill levy. The proposed bond would have an estimated 3.75 percent interest rate over a 28-year period.
In regard to an article from The Sentinel that challenges the way the district is presenting bond numbers, Case said, “There’s a lot of different ways to look at the numbers, and we try to show them in a way that we believe makes the most sense for us. They have a different approach of how they’re looking at them.”
The board of education listed themes in alignment with the philosophy that students comes first, followed by safe, secure and welcoming facilities, creating small communities within large buildings and maintaining and updating facilities.
“One of the things we talked a lot about is small group academic space that provides student support services,” Case said. “Each of our buildings has a student support specialist, which is like a counselor or a social worker.”
USD 253 partners with Communities in Schools and CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness.
One critique Case heard was, “we shouldn’t pay for CrossWinds people with the bond issue,” he said.
“That’s not what we’re doing,” he said in response. “It’s about getting space for different services.”
Case said having specialists within the schools is more efficient than having parents pick students up to take them to appointments in different locations.
A focus of the bond is creating individual spaces for things like gyms and cafeterias, maximizing time and space for students. Some new gym construction would also account for storm shelter space.
The bond would cover classroom renovations and additions, secure entries that direct visitors through the main office, expanded and more accessible parking, kitchen renovations, improved energy efficiency and more.
Maynard Early Childhood Center is in a different position than the other eight schools.
“When the architects looked at this, they gave us two options,” Case said. “They said, ‘There’s a cost associated with updating this facility and making it so you can use it, knowing that it was an elementary that was kind of added onto — or we could look at building a new facility, because we believe the cost of a new facility, although is more, it’s probably in your best interest to really consider that.’”
The Early Learning Task Force was implemented to look into this issue further. They will present their findings to the board of education on Wednesday.
“Before the vote, you’ll know what we’re planning to do,” Case said. “There will be an additional cost (to build a new facility), but it’s not substantial, so we’ll either adjust the project a little bit, or we’ll use capital outlay dollars or a combination of those.”
The ballot will be in the mail around Aug. 16, sent to registered voters in the USD 253 district. Ballots must be returned by hand or mail to the Lyon County Elections Office by noon Sept. 5.
Doing a mail ballot costs about $40,000. Some community members raised questions about this.
“The big reason we’re looking at it is, it jumpstarts us into construction, and it gets things started sooner rather than later,” Case said. “Waiting until November would have been a push to get some things done in that summer of 2020, and we really believe with some of the remodeling and some of the other work we need to do, this will allow us to get started sooner. The investment up front, although is $40,000, we believe we save that on the back side, exponentially.”
Case said they are not sure what to expect in regard to response rate, since this is the first mail ballot the district has pursued, but they are hoping the large window to return the ballot will encourage more people to vote.
“Our goal is to make sure you vote,” he said.“If you’re hearing information that is inaccurate or doesn’t sound right, and if we can help set the record straight, we would love to help do that. Our intent with this is that we have informed voters.
“Obviously, we have a vested interest and we have a direction we would like people to go, but I also know that our job is to provide information, and I would hope that people would vote based upon accurate information versus inaccurate information.”
For more information, including presentation slides, the financing analysis, frequently asked questions and much more, visit usd253.org/bond. Case welcomes the public to ask him questions at the Mary Herbert Education Center or have him speak to small groups and organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.