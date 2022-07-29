Final numbers show parts of Lyon County were soaked on Thursday. They have until Friday night to dry out.
Neosho Rapids had two inches in 12 hours Thursday. So did a location two miles east-northeast of Emporia. Cottonwood Falls had 0.55 inches.
Yet Emporia Municipal Airport appeared to lag behind again, at only 0.02 inches. A reporting station three miles northwest of town had 0.1 inches.
That location to the northwest has seen 1.15 inches of rain this week. Cottonwood Falls reports 1.35 inches since Monday. Yet the airport somehow has only 0.02 inches.
Chase and Greenwood Counties could see a stray shower with lighting during the morning and late evening Friday. But the clouds over Emporia should be without rain, keeping things relative comfortable for the late days of July.
But Saturday morning will bring a 40% chance for rain, followed by a 50% chance during the morning hours Sunday.
People who miss summer heat should get it back next week. The long-range forecast calls for highs to build toward 99 degrees by next Wednesday.
People with weather radio in the Emporia area may have noticed they were silent Thursday night. The National Weather Service explained there was an "unexpected outage" at its transmitter in Coffy County. It's not clear when repairs will be completed.
