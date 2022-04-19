Temperatures of 50 degrees may not seem like “Lapland” weather. But it was chilly enough Tuesday night to move the annual Laps for Landon event indoors.
“We had close to 500 down at the ESU Student Rec (Center),” Dr. Jennifer Thomas with Emporia State University's Health, Physical Education and Recreation Department said. “A lot of good energy down there.”
The 15th annual event to fight cystic fibrosis normally is held at Welch Stadium. But an indoor fundraiser beat 2020, when Laps for Landon was entirely online due to coronavirus.
Final numbers from the event were not available at our deadline. An online silent auction extended beyond the planned 8 p.m. closing time, and Thomas noted some people wait until the last minute to bid. But she had some early results.
“We made $1,400 off the barbecue,” she said.
And Landon Doty, the 15-year-old whose name is on the event, had a fan club.
“We took a picture of him with a group of... 20 friends who showed up to support him,” Thomas said. The friends attend Council Grove High School with him.
But there was another reminder that cystic fibrosis isn't fading away. A four-month-old girl with the disease appeared with her family.
“They've attended the event in the past as supporters of the Doty family,” Thomas said. “Now, all of a sudden, they have a daughter who has this disease.”
Cystic fibrosis is considered a rare disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 35,000 people in the U.S. have it.
“But we have at least five people in our little city that have it,” Thomas said. “So something needs to be done.”
That was a main goal of Laps for Landon. All proceeds will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.