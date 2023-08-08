Editor’s note: This is part two of a three part series on the history of the Lyon County State Fishing Lake located near Reading.
It wasn’t until May of 1933 that the regional forester’s office at Denver finally approved plans for establishment of five Civilian Conservation camps in Kansas, one of them in Lyon County. It was promised that Civilian Conservation Corps workers would arrive soon to build the lake.
Sadly, Mit Wilhite died in March of 1933, shortly before the work actually began on the state lake. He had long suffered from an old injury.
July of 1933 saw the immediate start of activity at the lake site. On the 9th, a well was drilled to supply water for the workers. By the 16th ,the water system was ready. Haste was important because the men to work at the site had to leave from Fort Leavenworth by June 20 and be in camp by June 22. The first 25 men arrived by June 19, and by the end of the week, the additional 175 men arrived and began work.
In an article inserted within that same June 19 article in The Gazette, a small report stated that the Chamber of Commerce of Emporia and others had suggested the state lake be known as Lake Wilhite. W.L. White, Republican county chair, wrote a letter to Gov. Alf M. Landon suggesting that be the name of the lake. In an answer on the 19th, the Governor notified Mr. White that the letter was being forwarded to the fish and game commission bearing executive approval.
Two shifts of unemployed Lyon Countians were busy preparing an additional three wells to furnish water for the large contingent of CCC workers. Farmers from the community supervised work on the wells at the camp site. Among the farmers who worked and loaned tools for operations were Wilbur Burnap, George Speece, Howard Wamser, and John and Roy Langley, along with Hod Farrow of Emporia.
Captain Joseph L. Erickson of the United States Army commissary department at Fort Riley visited Emporia to interview local wholesalers to determine their prices for supplying food for the CCC men. The 20 Emporia food dealers agreed that they would not attempt price hiking or attempts to make more than a reasonable profit on the large quantities of food which would be used at the camp. Capt. Erickson stated that he wished to purchase as much of the food locally as possible. The men would be given regular army rations, and nothing but the best food would be served for three good meals per day for each worker.
Giles R. Atherton of El Dorado, commissioner of the Kansas Forestry, Fish and Game Commission approved the name “Lake Wilhite” as the name for the new state lake near Reading. The park containing the lake would be known as the Lyon County State Park.
The June 27, 1933 headline in The Emporia Gazette read “A New Kind of Army Arrives: Two Hundred Colored Boys (sic) of the Civilian Conservation Corps Are in Lyon County.” These men represented the vanguard of troops enlisted under President Roosevelt’s “new deal” to fight the war against the depression. Initially designated as the 286th Company, Civilian Conservation Corps, this army was under the command of Capt. LeCour H. Slocum of the field artillery. Other officer were Maj. Tate B. Collins of the medical corps, and 1st Lt. Loren D. Pegg of the cavalry. Later the companies of men working at Camp Wilhite were designated the 767th and the 786th.
The young men from ages 17-22 were mostly from Kansas City with a sprinkling from Wichita, Topeka, and others. They arrived on five Union Pacific coaches attached to Santa Fe train No. 1 at Reading early on June 27. They began unloading at 6 a.m., and moved their supplies and equipment into three large moving vans to transfer to the campsite where they would live while working on the dam for the proposed lake. They had been in conservation training at Fort Riley for the previous month along with 1,400 others who were sent to different projects throughout the country. The men were hired to work for $30 a month in the actual building of the dam under the direction of civilian engineers and state men. Pyramidal tents, as used in the army, were set up along a company street for the “woodpecker” camp, which the young men called themselves.
The Gazette reporter affirmed that there was good morale and an esprit de corps among the workers. As each van-load pulled out of Reading for the camp, the guys, with legs dangling from the back of the truck, held a large painted sign with the CCC emblem so all could see. The emblem showed crossed axes over a tree trunk on which a red-headed woodpecker was tapping. Across the bottom was a long saw with the letters CCC at the top. Just outside the state park limits, the group was greeted by a refreshment stand manned by a group of Reading men. Although the “woodpeckers” had little money to spend, the stand sold tobacco and candy and small articles.
Already on July 1, 1933, Leslie Fitts, the editor of the Reading Herald, was objecting to the name of Lake Wilhite. He did not dislike Wilhite, nor lack appreciation for what Wilhite had done for the public good, but Fitts felt that no one had consulted the people of Reading township. Certainly his town was by miles the nearest town, and all roads to and from the lake would have to be maintained by the Reading township. Reading had been left completely out of the picture. Fitts felt that by naming the lake Lake Wilhite the name would identify it as belonging to Emporia.
True, it was Emporia boosters who had initiated the search for the site and Emporia sportsmen who had helped promote it. It was a desirable geographical location, and the entire watershed is in Reading township. But Reading felt it had been shut out of all decision making. After a delegation of North Lyon County farmers called on the county commissioners over needed construction of an all-weather road from Highway 99 to the site, a distance of 1 ¾ miles, the commission agreed that the county would crush rock ballast for the road, although township road funds would be used in quarrying the rock.
By July 10, 1933, Capt. L.H. Slocum, commander of the camp, learned from Gen. A. Lott, commander at Fort Riley, that the Civilian Conservation Corps camp northeast of Emporia had been named Camp Lake Wilhite. In this midst of all of this, with Wilhite’s death, the dream for the Lake Walnuts recreation area had died. No one else picked up the idea, and probably the hardships of the Depression were squeezing any funds that might have been used. Wilhite’s partner in the ownership of the adjoining area, H.C. Glass, disappeared from mention in any succeeding news articles.
Activities began at Camp Lake Wilhite. Soon a camp baseball team was organized and participating in leagues in the county. A July 1, 1935, news article in The Gazette raves about Joe VanGundy, ace hurler for the Emporia Pirates. The Pirates remained undefeated in the Lyon County league, the only team in the circuit with a clean record. The Pirates were to play the CCC team at Camp Lake Wilhite next. Gene Cusic, former Lowther Middle School assistant principal, remembered his father taking him to a game at the camp where the Americus team played the camp team.
Lyon Countians were invited to a program at the camp featuring the baseball team playing the Ninth Cavalry team from Fort Riley, one of the best colored teams in the state, an August 16 article proclaimed. The previous Sunday more than 1,500 Emporians visited the camp and saw a game. At the end of the month, another article reported that one of the CCC players was in the hospital suffering from a skull fracture when a batted ball struck him over the right eye.
By December of 1933, all CCC workers were comfortably housed in barracks and well-clothed for the winter. Lt. McD. Jones invited the public to visit Camp Lake Wilhite for entertainment presented by the men. A stage show and an orchestra concert were presented, and many attended, including Gov. Alf Landon, Congressman Randolph Carpenter, Emporia Mayor Frank Lostutter, Giles Atherton, chairman of the State Fish and Game Commission, and others.
The next year, Camp Wilhite was rated as the best ordered camp in Kansas, the cleanest, the most regularly set up, the best managed, and the best behaved. Classes in architecture, drawing and sketching, aviation, cooking, vocal music, botany, algebra, German, chemistry, journalism, and others were being requested and offered to the young men of the camp. Camp members enjoyed a close relationship with Black churches in Emporia, participating in Bible study, prayer meetings, and church services.
A Literary Society met regularly to discuss noted Black writers and leaders, to share musical solos, and to discuss topics such as “What the CCC has done to Aid the Country in the Depression.” In the fall the camp football team was scrimmaging and hoping for games with the 9th and 10th Cavalry, Sam’s Taxi, Topeka, a Santa Fe railroad team, and a Liberty, Missouri team. During the winter a camp basketball team was scheduling games, having played one with the Madison team. The camp journalists were publishing a monthly newspaper filled with camp activities, the Casual Camp Courier. This newspaper did sometimes refer to the camp as Camp Lyon.
With both rains and drought sometimes slowing the progress of the work, it wasn’t until early 1935 that the lake was noticeably filling. Stone work on the dam was completed about April 1 as was the rip rapping on the face of the dam. CCC men learned that following their work on the dam, they would work on the roads and landscaping. The men continued to be rated high for their initiative, cleanliness and education in comparison with all other CCC camps in Kansas.
Nice story, enjoyed. My dad worked there, I
remember him saying that he made extra because of the team of work horses he had. Good memories...
