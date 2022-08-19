Could Friday rain pull Lyon County out of a drought designation? A lot depends on how strong it is.
The Emporia area has a 50% chance for showers after 1 p.m. And it's in a widened “marginal” area for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service indicates the storms will move from northwest to southeast.
The main concern from storms is for winds as high as 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail.
Thursday's weekly federal “drought monitor” update showed 84% of Lyon County and all of Chase County are in a moderate drought.
But the southeast corner of Lyon County advanced to the next level, “severe drought.” That can mean crop damage and an increased likelihood for burn bans.
The update shows 89% of Greenwood County is at the severe drought stage.
Friday will mark Emporia's only chance for rain in the next seven days. The extended forecast calls for sunny days, but with temperatures unlikely to top 90 degrees.
Thursday's high temperature at Emporia Municipal Airport was 91, after a refreshing morning low of 60. The reported high of 84 in Cottonwood Falls was five degrees below normal for mid-August.
