Drought map - 8.19.22

Emporia is in a "moderate drought" area this week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The northern edge is "abnormally dry," while the southeast corner is now in "severe drought."

 Courtesy Drought.gov

Could Friday rain pull Lyon County out of a drought designation? A lot depends on how strong it is.

The Emporia area has a 50% chance for showers after 1 p.m. And it's in a widened “marginal” area for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service indicates the storms will move from northwest to southeast.

