DODGE CITY — Dwayne Paul knew his team would have to excel in two areas on Wednesday night to have a chance of advancing into the 1A State Basketball Tournament.
It would need to limit turnovers and compete on the boards.
Unfortunately, the Wolves were outrebounded by a hefty margin, falling to Coldwater-South Central by a 41-38 final.
“I felt like we had a chance to win if we did two things,” Paul said. “That was take care of the ball and rebound. We didn’t do a great job of taking care of the ball, but it was decent. When you get outrebounded 33-21, you’re going to struggle. It was going to come down to toughness and defensive rebounds, in my opinion, is nothing but toughness.”
That toughness was on display for stretches, but not enough for Lebo to completely overcome an early deficit that grew to as many as nine.
“I thought we battled, we played extremely hard,” Paul said. “When you have two defense-oriented teams, sometimes scoring can be a struggle. With the exception of the Frazier kid, everybody else didn’t play well.”
The Timberwolves’ Xavier Frazier was 9-of-14 from floor and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line, finishing with a game-high 23 points. The rest of South-Central’s roster was 6-of-18.
“There’s nobody in the LCL like him,” Paul said of Frazier. “The closest guy to him is Drew (Ott). He’s very unorthodox because he’s not a high 3-point shooting big, (doesn’t) stretch the floor, really. He hit one tonight, but you look at the film, (in) probably eight games, he didn’t hit one.”
Lebo struggled to find its shot as well, though Paul felt junior Devan McEwen was just finding his when he fouled out with about four minutes left in the game.
“We had finally opened him up enough on the perimeter to where just having Landon Grimmett out there to be a threat was enough to get guys to the basket,” Paul said. “When you have some of those cheap fouls early in the game and things like that, it comes back to haunt you.”
McEwen finished with 14 points, the only player to reach double-digits for Lebo.
Still, the Wolves clawed back and kept it a one-possession deficit for a majority of the second half, they just couldn’t find the right combination of stops and scores.
“Just like last year, we still had a shot to tie it up or win it,” Paul said. “We get an offensive rebound, (but go) 0-for-2 at the free throw line. We foul them the next possession, they go 2-for-2. Those little things, the margin for error is small when you get to this level.”
Overall, Lebo was just 11-of-18 from the charity stripe.
The Wolves will lose three seniors next year, Kaden Ott, Kaden Schroeder and Avery Peek.
“We return (about) 80 percent of our scoring, with the exception of Kaden (Ott),” Paul said. “My heart breaks for Avery Peek. He got hurt during the summer. ACL’s are a tricky thing, it’s not so much physically you have to come back from, it’s mentally. As much as the doctor says you’re healthy and ready to go, sometimes it’s hard to come back from those injuries in such a short amount of time. We’ll miss a lot of Avery’s leadership. Kaden really came on the last, probably, month-and-a-half of the season to where he was playing some of his better ball.”
Lebo ended its campaign with a 22-4 record.
“It definitely makes me excited ... to have Andrew Bailey and Luke Davies (back). (Bailey) really stepped up his game near the end of the year and Landon Grimmett and Devan’s going to be a year older and stronger and on down the line. And we have a fairly decent junior high class coming in. We’ll be a little bit different next year as far as our style of play but at the same time, we’ll get after it, we’ll play tough and we’ll go from there.”
SC 10 12 8 11 — 41
LHS 7 10 10 11 — 38
South-Central: Girk 1-2 4-8 6, Snyder 1-5 0-0 2, Frazier 9-14 4-4 23, Alexander 3-7 1-2 8, Moore 0-3 0-2 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Delaney 1-1 0-0 2, Uhl 0-0 0-0 0.
Lebo: Grimmett 3-13 0-0 8, Peek 0-1 0-0 0, Davies 0-2 0-2 0, Reese 0-3 0-0 0, Konrade 1-1 0-0 3, McEwen 3-8 7-7 14, Bailey 1-5 2-4 5, Ott 3-4 1-3 7, Ferguson 0-1 1-2 1.
Three-pointers: South-Central 2-8 (Frazier 1-2, Alexander 1-3, Moore 0-2), Lebo 5-20 (Grimmett 2-11, Davies 0-1, Reese 0-2, Konrade 1-1, McEwen 1-3, Bailey 1-2).
Rebounds: South-Central 33 (Frazier 11), Lebo 21 (2 with 3).
