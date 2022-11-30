The walk or bike ride to and from Chase County Elementary School is about to receive a major improvement.
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that a bid of more than $790,000 was accepted for the “Strong City Safe Routes to Schools” project. It's considered a top priority by KDOT.
Prado Construction of Valley Center won the bid to place pedestrian and bicycle paths on 0.8 miles near the grade school. Most of the work will be performed on Fifth Street in Strong City.
Strong City was the focus of improvements on U.S. 50 earlier this year. That led to adjustments when Chase County Elementary took part in “National Walk to School Day” in early October.
KDOT also announced Wednesday that APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division Hutchinson has won the bidding to improve U.S. 400 in southeast Greenwood County.
About 15 miles will be improved from K99 east to the Wilson County line, at a cost of about $12.9 million.
Emporia construction companies won three bids for projects outside Lyon County.
Cooper Construction will receive about $61,000 to improve intersections in Morton County and $29,000 to install new traffic signs at 28 intersections across Harvey County.
Bruce Davis Construction was awarded a project to improve the intersection of 190th Street and Nighthawk Road in Marion County. That bid was almost $334,000.
Read more about the Strong City project in the next edition of the Chase County Leader-News.
