Parking was at a premium at the North Lyon County Youth Association Community Center in tiny Allen on Saturday for the 22nd Annual Catfish and Chicken Fry and silent auction.
“We had 500 people come through in the first two hours,” Charley Wallace said. “We’re hoping to hit $15,000 this year.”
Wallace’s wish came true: the fundraiser brought in more than $23,000 at first count.
Wallace owns Wallace Fish Farm. His business stocks channel catfish for private ponds and lakes throughout the state of Kansas. His wife, Christine Wallace, started the child care center in the historic Allen School, now the North Lyon County Youth Association Community Center.
The organization operates a non-profit licensed child development center that serves children from newborn to 12 years old with an integrated preschool. The community center provides opportunities for local citizens to come together through various community activities and events.
“It started out of the need for daycare here in our community,” Charley Wallace explained. “That’s the heart and soul of the project. Kids she (Christine) used to watch are now volunteers and board members.
“We had to get creative,” he continued. “Since I’m in the fish business, a fish fry seemed like a good idea.”
Christine Wallace explained that this is the 22nd year for the all-day event. The board chose to not hold the fundraiser in 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns.
“By last year, we had better Covid protocols in place, so we did hold an event,” she said.
It takes as many as 40 volunteer workers to staff the event, which includes a large silent auction. Volunteers include local students as well as adults. The Wallaces pointed out how the event has grown over the years, much as the North Lyon County Child Development Center has expanded.
“As it began to grow, the silent auction became quite a significant part of the event,” Charley Wallace noted.
Proceeds are used to ensure the continued operation of the child care center as well as for upkeep of the historic Allen School, now the town’s community center.
Townspeople are committed to fostering strong community connections by improving and maintaining the historic school building. The multi-purpose venue is available for event rental, pickleball, and other celebrations. A community breakfast is held at the center the third Saturday of each month, with all-you-can-eat and carry-out options.
Donations from the constant stream of people were collected in the varnished shell of a snapping turtle, which Charley Wallace had crafted.
“We let ‘em make their own change,” Charley Wallace said. “Their generosity is astounding.”
For more information about the North Lyon County Youth Association and Child Development Center, located at 108 E. 7th St. in Allen, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/NLCYouthAssociation or website at www.nlcya.org, or call 620-528-3777.
