The event is approved. The question is now whether a Madison High School track star will be allowed to go.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association informed The Gazette Friday afternoon that the Texas Relays are now a sanctioned event.
“The event manager... has finally posted the list of invited schools,” KSHSAA administrative assistant Kathy Wilhelm wrote.
The list of schools has not been online. But an uproar developed in Madison this past week when Casey Helm's request to compete in Texas was turned aside by the school board.
Board member Gary Kile said the request failed to advance beyond a motion Tuesday night because the track and field event lacked state sanction.
But other USD 386 board members had other objections. One was that Helm would have to miss one of the Madison team's spring meets to compete in Austin. Kile noted Helm would have to represent Madison High at the relays, and not compete unattached.
There was no word Sunday of any special meeting being called in the wake of the KSHSAA decision. The March meeting, which normally would take place Monday night, was moved up because Madison-Virgil schools are on spring break this week.
Helm hopes to compete in the high school discus Friday, March 25 and the shot put the following day. He is the defending Kansas state high school champion in both events.
Helm has kept quiet about the controversy on his social media accounts.
Madison's first spring track meet is scheduled for April 7-8 in Wichita.
The KSHSAA also has sanctioned out-of-state spring track meets in Illinois and South Dakota.
