The Madison City Council faced a fuel question Friday afternoon: propane, natural gas or diesel?
“I don’t think we want diesel,” Council member Earl Murphy said during a special meeting,. “It doesn’t keep in storage.”
The rest of the council agreed, voting to apply for a propane generator for the city water plant and natural gas to power the city sewer plant.
Foley Power Solutions offered a bid for the propane generator of $64,862.41. Diesel would have saved the city around $1,800.
The natural gas generator for the sewer plant at the northeast corner of Madison would cost the city $37,325.62. The diesel option would have been about $4,300 cheaper.
“We’ve had a backup engine there for a long time,” Mayor Paul Dean explained after the 15-minute meeting. “Basically, nobody can maintain it anymore.”
The water plant never has had a backup generator, Dean added. It would prove valuable if an ice storm struck, affecting northern Greenwood County and southern Lyon County,
“We’re probably overdue for a major one,” Dean said.
Both requests depend on Madison receiving American Rescue Plan Act money from Greenwood County. The mayor expects that will happen in May.
The council also voted Friday to apply for a grant to improve drainage on Lincoln Street, or K-58. City complaints about that prompted a visit from a Kansas Department of Transportation engineer last fall.
“KDOT will fund us for a connecting link, going through the city,” Dean explained. “They’ll match up to a million dollars.” But Dean doubts the work will cost anywhere close to that.
The city’s engineering consultant will put plans together for the work. City Clerk Victoria Stewart said the deadline to apply for a City Connecting Link Improvement Program grant is Friday, March 18.
“I don’t think we have time to go out for a bid,” Dean said. “I don’t see that we’re going to get anybody below $750.”
The Madison City Council’s next scheduled regular session is Monday, March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.