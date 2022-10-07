You might need a blanket at times this weekend. But you still won't need an umbrella.
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory Friday morning for Lebo, along with all of Osage and Wabaunsee Counties. Frost is possible from 1-9 a.m. Saturday.
“Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered,” the advisory said.
The advisory comes 17 days after Emporia had a high of 100 degrees. While Emporia and Chase County are not in the frost advisory, a cold front certainly is lowering temperatures.
Friday's high in Emporia may not get above 60, compared with Thursday's high of 82. The highs should return to the mid-seventies Sunday afternoon.
The Saturday morning low is forecast at 40. Emporia has been below-freezing this early in fall before. The record low for October 8 is 25, set in 2000.
The cold front didn't bring any rain, which some farmers and gardeners probably wanted.
The U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly Update Thursday put all of Lyon County and 96% of Chase County in a drought situation.
Most of the area is in a level-one “moderate drought.” But southern portions of both counties are in a higher-level “severe drought.”
Emporia fire crews handled a small grass fire around 4:25 p.m. Thursday north of town, in the area of Road 250 and Road L. Spokesman Jesse Taylor said Friday that no buildings were damaged and no one was hurt.
Greenwood County is even worse, with 70% of the land in “extreme drought” which could lead to increased cattle sales.
The only hope for a break in the drought in Emporia is a 20% chance for showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.