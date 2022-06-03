As crowds flood into downtown Emporia for Unbound Gravel weekend, parts of Lyon County remain under a flood warning.
The National Weather Service continues a flood warning for the Cottonwood River until Saturday morning. The river stood 1.8 feet above flood stage south of Emporia Thursday night, but it should drop below flood stage Friday afternoon.
The Neosho River near Neosho Rapids should now be below flood stage, after remaining slightly above it Thursday night. Yet a warning continues through Friday evening.
Several Lyon County roads remain blocked Friday morning as a flood precaution. West and north of Neosho Rapids, Road 145 was blocked at Road V7 and Road U was closed south of Road 170.
Closer to Emporia, Road 140 was blocked west of K-99, while Road 150 was blocked east of K-99. But the blockade west of Americus was lifted Thursday.
The storm cycle could start all over again this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center put the Emporia area in a level-one “marginal” risk for severe weather Saturday and Sunday.
“Main hazards would be hail and a damaging wind threat,” a briefing posted Friday morning said.
But Friday should be a gorgeous day across the area, with sunshine and a high of 79 degrees. The average high for Emporia on June 3 is 82.
The chance for rain on Unbound Gravel and the Flint Hills Rodeo Saturday is now 50%, lowered slightly from Thursday afternoon. South winds could gust to 20 miles per hour.
