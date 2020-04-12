Though the doors are closed, the Chase County Chamber of Commerce is still working mightily to help local businesses.
Chase County Chamber of Commerce Board President Pat Larkin said the chamber is maintaining a positive morale as it stays virtually connected with its members.
“In today’s electronic age, we’re totally in touch — phones forwarded to our director’s email address and, of course, being able to access emails [remotely],” Larkin said.
Larkin said business morale overall is “tentative” and not positive nor negative. Many of the local businesses have restricted their operating hours and services, and others are implementing additional services to make up for resource convenience and helping county residents have what they need within the county.
“It’s what we need to do, so everyone’s stepping up, doing their part,” Larkin said. “I think everybody is working pretty well with another. Just like with anything like this, we have to all be very … vigilant to not allow the hysteria and the freak-out emotion overtake us, because every day we are hearing all kinds of horrible details.”
The chamber is sending out daily emails to its members with helpful information ranging from business hour adjustments and Small Business Administration loans to the Lyon County Extension Office and the Small Business Development Center COVID-19 resources, based in Emporia.
“Travel Kansas did a bunch of loans in a very short order about two weeks ago, and the chamber was very instrumental in letting our membership know about the availability of those,” Larkin said.
The chamber’s plan is to keep its member businesses as physically, mentally and financially healthy as possible so they can move forward “with whatever our new normal is,” Larkin said.
So far, a handful of non-essential businesses have temporarily closed, and it is uncertain whether any will choose to close permanently, though Larkin anticipates many businesses will take this opportunity to take a close look at their business model, make improvements and re-open.
“There’s a concept in business about completely disassembling your business and starting back at the grass roots … because there are so many processes and procedures that we do that we’re not real sure why we do them anymore, but we always have,” Larkin said. “[A]ll of our businesses are going to be so slowed down, and we’ll get to really look at them close.
“I think the silver lining is, it’s going to help us be much better business people and much more on top of our businesses.”
One of the biggest hits to the county’s business health will be the lack of spring and summer tourist revenue. March and April mark the beginning of the popular tourist season, with people visiting from out of town to see field burnings and lush foliage.
“We were just coming out of the slow time of year,” Larkin said. “We made it through the winter, and licking our wounds, and ready to move forward. Then the second blow hit after winter.”
Generally, the county looks forward to the business brought in by the Glass Blown Open disc golf tournament and the Dirty Kanza gravel bicycling race. GBO was canceled, and the Dirty Kanza was postponed. This also raises questions about the Flint Hills Rodeo and Symphony in the Flint Hills.
Additionally, the chamber is largely financed by the transient guest tax. The second- and third-tier businesses like Dollar General and Casey’s will also be affected.
Keller Feed and Wine, Grand Central Hotel and Ad Astra are a few of the businesses helping feed the community through carryout meals and helping supply grocery items. Keller Feed and Wine is doing a free Easter meal for families of furloughed, unpaid employees. Grand Central Hotel is offering some special orders through its suppliers. Ad Astra is taking donations for “Pick-Me-Up Pints,” a fundraiser to purchase pints of ice cream for emergency and medical personnel.
Larkin is a co-owner of Ad Astra. He and his wife, as well as others they have recruited, are also making face masks and donating them through Ad Astra. They were even approached to make 200 face masks for school workers who are still working in the facility.
“Everybody is kind of pulling together in their own different ways,” Larkin said. “We all fill in the gaps according to our particular gift sets.”
Larkin said the best thing the community can do to support businesses and one another is be respectful of one another. To stay level-headed and not panic is also important.
“The best thing we can do to ruin a relationship ... is to continually criticize them (the other person),” Larkin said. “I think these relationships are gifts, and we need to make sure that we are being respectful of the gift of those relationships and take care of them.”
“I think we all just need to take stock of ourselves and know that this is only a movie. It’s going to be over at some point in time, and we can walk out of the theatre.”
Larkin truly believes the community will come out of this even stronger. He is grateful for the ways residents have stepped up to do what must be done to keep Chase County as healthy as possible.
