It’s been a good year to be “Old School” in Chase County. And bigger things could be in the works for 2023, starting at the end of January.
“We finally found the person that we wanted that suited everything we were looking for,” Lee Anne Coester with the Chase County Old School Development District said this week.
The district’s board searched more than a year for someone to develop apartments out of classrooms at the former elementary school in Cottonwood Falls.
After several interviews, The Frontier Group of Alma was chosen for the project. The Cottonwood Falls City Council gave its support in October.
“We had some very specific goals for the developer,“ Coester said. “We were only looking for someone who had done historic preservation.”
Coester noted Frontier has done that sort of work “quite a bit in Manhattan,” along with Alma and other places.
“We were also looking for someone who wanted to renovate into apartments and wanted to then keep it and manage it,” she continued. “We didn’t want someone that was going to renovate it and then sell it to someone that we wouldn’t have a connection with.”
A “long-term relationship,” as Coester calls it, depends for now on obtaining a housing grant. Frontier has a deadline of Monday, Jan. 30 to apply for it.
“We are now gathering letters of support from around the county,” Coester said. “We have high hopes that we will be one of the ones receiving the grant. Then after that, things will get started physically.”
Coester said in October that if all goes well, apartments will be available for rent in the summer of 2024.
Coester also said she’s happy with how several Old School events turned out this year, from a “Bunny Run” in March and a car show in April to the Principal’s Lair dramatic display in October and the recent “Country Christmas.”
