Dozens of families flocked to Soden’s Grove Thursday evening for a unique birthday celebration hosted by the Emporia Public Library.
Festivities included games, crafts, free snacks and rides on the Sertoma Mini Train, but there wasn’t any particular birthday boy or girl of the hour. Rather, the party was in honor of the library itself, marking the 150th anniversary of its presence in the community. Library staff said they were thankful to be part of a longstanding Emporia institution and hoped the party would help instill the importance of having such a place in a new generation of readers.
“Libraries mean wonderful free access to books, movies, meeting spaces, story times and everything else that we can offer,” Emporia Public Library Children’s Services Coordinator Lori Heller said. “They’re for everybody. Families can come in and interact and engage with their kids in a positive way. It’s pretty exciting and pretty impressive, I think, to be around for 150 years.”
In another flip of the usual script, guests were the ones leaving with gifts. The first 100 families in attendance received a free book on behalf of Mobilizing Literacy for Lyon County and the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center. The books could be won by participating in a variety of railroad- and train-themed games, but winning wasn’t so much the goal as encouraging an interest in literacy and learning.
“Language and the foundation of language is so important,” Mobilizing Literacy Family Liaison Jodi Case said. “Research really suggest — not so much suggests as proves — that language development, language acquisition and building background knowledge is extremely important, and reading books is just one of those stepping stones that can naturally be used to do that.”
While a majority of the children attending the event were still at an age where solo reading might be difficult, several parents said they planned to use the free books for nightly storytime and as a tool for both bonding and education.
“[My daughter] was really excited to come and she loves to read books,” said Tarrah Lattimer, mother of 5-year-old Ari. “She’s in kindergarten and can already read by herself, so we’re just adding to the collection tonight and showing how fun it is to read. Every night, I read a book and she reads a book. I hope in the future that she always loves to read. I think it really helps her open her mind and learn lots of things she may not otherwise.”
“We wanted to be here because reading is a big part of education, and most of the knowledge in the world is kept in books,” added father Michael Duryea who was attending with his wife, Shaina, and three young sons Caspian, Elliot and Rafael. “If you know how to read, you know how to access all that. In teaching kids to read — and I mean really read, not just sounding things out — they’ll be able to teach themselves anything they want during the rest of their lives. So, we try to read to our kids every day, at least for a little bit.”
Families looking to join in on more literacy-promoting activities are encouraged to visit emporialibrary.org or the Mobilizing Literacy for Lyon County Facebook page for a schedule of upcoming events.
