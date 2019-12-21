Special to The Gazette
Wes Jackson, founder and president emeritus of The Land Institute, will be a keynote speaker at the 2020 Tallgrass Writing Workshop, April 17 — 18.
The workshop will be held at historic Pioneer Bluffs in the heart of the Flint Hills, and is open to writers of all abilities and experience.
Jackson, a leader in the international movement for sustainable agriculture, will present “Stories with Digressions” at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18. He is the author of several books, including “New Roots for Agriculture,” “Becoming Native to This Place Place” and the forthcoming “Stories with Digressions.”
Life magazine included him as one of the 18 individuals predicted to be among the 100 important Americans of the 20th Century, and Smithsonian included him in their list of “35 Who Made a Difference.”
Jackson holds a master’s degree in botany from the University of Kansas and a doctorate in genetics from North Carolina State University. He established and chaired one of the country’s first environmental studies programs at California State University-Sacramento prior to returning to his native Kansas to found The Land Institute at Salina in 1976.
“When you talk about land on the Great Plains, one name keeps coming up over and over — Wes Jackson,” said Max McCoy, workshop coordinator and director the the Center for Great Plains Studies at Emporia State University. “We’re thrilled that Wes will be joining us for the workshop, to share how he spreads the message of sustainable agriculture through his writing.”
New for the workshop in 2020 is a partnership with Pioneer Bluffs Historic Ranching Heritage Center in Matfield Green. Sited on 12 scenic acres, the Pioneer Bluffs facilities are well suited to the Tallgrass activities.
“We are particularly grateful for our new partnership with Pioneer Bluffs,” McCoy said. “A sense of place is so important to writers, and the location is likely to provide some inspiration for our participants. Not only will they learn about writing from our faculty, but they’ll also learn about the history of the Flint Hills and what makes it so special.”
Friday’s keynote speaker is Tina Casagrand, publisher of The New Territory: The Magazine of the Lower Midwest. Her presentation is “Creating an Autobiography of Place.” Casagrand, a graduate of the University of Missouri, grew up on a small Ozark farm and her writing is about people and places. She lives in Jefferson City, Missouri.
The two-day workshop will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, April 17, with a variety of activities, including faculty presentations from Elexa Dawson, a singer songwriter; Bethany Mowry, University Press of Kansas editor; Jim Hoy, author of Flint Hills Cowboys; John Doan, historian; McCoy, author of “Elevations: A Personal Exploration of the Arkansas River;” and Kevin Rabas, past Kansas poet laureate.
Friday evening concludes with a barbeque dinner, jam session, open poetry and prose mic and special Flint Hills night sky viewing with Emporia State University professor emeritus, DeWayne Backhus.
The workshop continues on Saturday, April 18, with the Jackson keynote followed by a full day of sessions and field work. Participants will hear from Kelsey Ryan, a journalist and Pulitzer finalist; Julia Fabris McBride, Kansas Leadership Center vice president; Kellen Jenkins, multimedia journalist; Sherman Smith, a reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal; and George Frazier, author of “The Last Wild Places in Kansas.”
Field work on Saturday includes drone photography with Chris Pettit and Alivia Anders and a critter walkabout with Brent Thomas, dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences at ESU.
Participants can sign-up to pitch a manuscript to an editor and a book signing, open to the public will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the Pioneer Bluffs barn.
The full workshop schedule, including session description and faculty bios is located on the web at www.emporia.edu/cgps and choosing Tallgrass from the menu.
Early registration is $95 and includes lunch on Friday and Saturday and the barbeque dinner on Friday evening. Registration increases to $125 after April 1, 2020.
To register for the workshop please visit www.emporia.edu/cgps and choose the Tallgrass link from the menu.
The Tallgrass Writing Workshop, now in its 35th year, is Kansas’ oldest university sponsored writing workshop. Serving writers, photographers and place enthusiasts throughout the Great Plains, the workshop is offered through the Center for Great Plains Studies with support from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences on the Emporia State University campus.
Questions about the workshop should be directed to the Center at cgps@emporia.edu or by calling 620-341-5574.
