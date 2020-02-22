The Emporia State Memorial Union buzzed with activity Friday afternoon as more than 300 faculty members, foundation supporters, alumni and current students gathered for the school’s annual Founders’ Day Celebration.
This year marked ESU’s 157th birthday, and there was plenty of fanfare to make the occasion a special one. Festivities included an oversized birthday cake, live music, a performance by members of the Tallgrass Chamber Choir and several warm video wishes from international students — some coming from as far away as China and Tunisia — celebrating the occasion overseas.
As with past years, winners of the 1863 Scholarship and Essay contest were announced during the ceremony. Honorees were awarded separate $863 and $1,000 checks for their writings on how ESU changed their life, with each submission being judged by a group of Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professors.
“I reflected on my progress as a student at ESU and asked who I wanted to be after my time at this university,” read an essay by senior English major Gaby Amparan, who took home the contest’s second-place prize. “I concluded that I wanted to be an educator, a coach, a leader, a role model and, most importantly, a difference-maker. I realized that in order to become this person, I had to maximize my time at Emporia State because I was receiving education from the most devoted group of professors in both my departments.”
“As only a freshman in college, my worldview drastically expanded,” wrote freshman political science major Jack Jewett, whose prize-winning essay discussed the impact ESU’s numerous exchange students had made on his education. “For that, I have all of our amazing international students to thank.”
ESU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs David Cordle also had exciting announcements of his own to make, giving the crowd an overview of the university’s newest charitable fund, the Alan C. and Margene K. Swarts Faculty Development Fund. Alan and Margene met on campus, marrying upon their graduation in 1975 and going on to fields in public service.
“[Alumni] Alan and Margene have decided to commit their entire estate, which is likely to be more than $1 million to [the fund],” Cordle said. “You can probably tell from the name of the plan that its purpose is to provide professional development opportunities for our ESU faculty. This might be training to stay current in their fields, or it might be something like travel resources to go and present their work at professional meetings. It could be equipment or technology to help these faculty members support their research and teaching.”
“Alan and I have always had a soft spot for Emporia, and felt our education here was truly instrumental in our career advancements,” Margene addeed. “Recently, it became time for our estate planning, and we knew that ESU was a logical choice. We really didn’t have to think much … Our work backgrounds led us to believe in the importance of educating the educators, or in my case, training the trainers so that everything can keep moving forward.”
To conclude the day of reflection on the past and hope for the future, University President Allison Garrett took the podium to highlight current ongoings at ESU, many of which signaled its continued growth from last year.
“We’ve had not one, but two, straight years of breaking our all-time high retention record here at Emporia State,” Garrett said. “That’s a record we’ve kept for decades which was broken last year, as well. We’ve also had the highest level of fundraising in ESU’s history this past year, and I know many of you hear in the crowd have been a part of that, so I want to say thank you for all your generosity. We also have the highest number of graduate students in ESU’s 157 years, graduating more students last year than in any year since 1974, and we continue to have the lowest average debt for our students of any school in the region … We really have many great things happening here at Emporia State, you just need to look around campus and you can see the smiling faces of students around the world.”
