The historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School’s belly was warmed with the sounds of about 100 children and adults playing, telling stories and laughing earlier this week.
“It just felt like the building was smiling,” former student and local resident Lee Anne Coester said about the open house she and a few other community members hosted. “We were so impressed with the turnout. It was so positive. We expect that many of those people will remain very engaged from now on.
“They were telling each other stories about what happened in that classroom and what teacher they had. A lot of stories were told.”
After 106 years of being a grade school, the school closed its doors in 2010 and has been sitting and waiting to be repurposed since. Coester, Christy Davis, Jan Laird, Mindy Graham and Chris Carathers took a particular interest in the future of the building, wanting to preserve it for its rich history and both sentimental and financial value.
“I view it as all good,” Coester said, reminiscing about her time at school there. Her daughter, mother, grandmother and she all went to school in that building. “I remember feeling really safe and comfortable there, because I think my mother always told me stories about her being there and my grandmother being there.”
The building has recently been put on the market after a handful of years trying to secure the building for low-income senior housing. After purchasing the building from the school district through community fundraising, the facility was donated to Homestead Affordable Homes, a Kansas-based nonprofit that builds low-income senior housing across the state. Executive Director Tom Bishop invested a great amount of money into maintaining and improving the building, but was unable to get the building to the level the organization needed to satisfy its requirements for funding.
“He tried his best over the last many years to get the support and the finances he needed to turn this into senior housing, and through his best efforts — and I cannot stress those words, through his best efforts — he was not able to come up with the funding to be able to do it,” Coester said.
“We are sorry that process did not work out, so we are looking into new possibilities. We’re looking forward to working with the community.”
A purchasing price has not yet been set.
That group, as well as other community members they have attracted along the way, have been brainstorming what kinds of uses the building could have. There is a kitchen, a stage and a gymnasium, all “in an excellent state.” One idea is a community center. The group is compiling sticky note suggestions made at Sunday’s open house.
“We decided it was time to get community input and let them see the wonderful building that is there,” Coester said. “It’s just a massive piece of land that could serve a lot of purposes.”
They do not want the building to be used for storage or sold for salvage. They want it “to continue benefiting children,” she said.
Coester and the others spearheading this project are looking for a purchaser who has the same interests as the community and will support the goals the community has for the space. They want more people to get involved in helping this process, and they are looking into the possibility of grants and other financial support.
To stay updated on future meetings or to learn more about these efforts, contact Coester at 620-340-9634 or lacoester@sbcglobal.net.
